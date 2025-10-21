Let Her Pitch CDMX 2025 opens call for its exclusive Investment Dinner at the Mexican Stock Exchange

Let Her Pitch, the platform that drives visibility, access to capital and strategic connections for women leaders, opens its call to participate in the Investment Dinner, a private meeting that will bring together 20 high-level investors with 20 women founders and entrepreneurs seeking to expand, strengthen or finance their companies.

The dinner will take place on November 19, 2025 at the Mexican Stock Exchange, as part of the 4th edition of Let Her Pitch CDMX, an event that brings together founders, executives, investors and impact leaders from all over Latin America.

A space to connect with investors and real opportunities

More than a dinner, this meeting is an experience designed for founders to meet different types of investors, learn about investment methodologies and times, and build strategic relationships that drive their next stages of growth.

During dinner, participants will have the opportunity to:

Present your company or project to investors and funds.

Connect with strategic allies and potential partners.

Participate in preparation and mentoring sessions prior to the event.

Obtain visibility and support within the Let Her Pitch ecosystem.

Who can participate

Founders and entrepreneurs at the head of consolidated or growing companies.

Businesses that are looking for investment, alliances or public debt.

Leaders who want to strengthen their capital strategy and connection with investors.

Participants who complete the application and are selected by the curator committee.

Apply here: https://tally.so/r/3jXzOR

A meeting to strengthen female leadership in the economy

The Let Her Pitch CDMX 2025 Investment Dinner seeks to break down the gaps in access to capital and create spaces where women can share experiences, visions and opportunities with the main actors in the financial and business ecosystem.

Date: November 19, 2025

Location: Mexican Stock Exchange, Mexico City

Time: 7:30 pm

Call: https://tally.so/r/3jXzOR

🌐 More information: www.letherpitch.com