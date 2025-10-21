Impacta VC: Key Announcements for 4th Anniversary in Impactaland, the EtMDay Investment Hub

The Latin American fund of venture capital specialized in social and environmental impact, Impacta VC, celebrates four years since its creation. It will celebrate its anniversary by organizing and managing the fourth edition of Impactaland, the hub of investments of the entrepreneurial ecosystem at EtMDay, the leading innovation and entrepreneurship event in Latin America, to be held from November 20 to 22.

Impactaland: The Ambitious Investment Hub

Designed and led by Impacta VC in alliance with Emprende tu Mente, the 1,000 square meter Impactaland space will concentrate, for three days, the main actors in the entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem: startupsfunds venture capital, corporate VCs, LPsangel investors, companies and strategic allies.

In this way, Impactaland seeks to establish a space to strengthen the collaborative fabric within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. He is an ambitious hub of Investments that seeks to concentrate the main national and international actors not only from the world of Venture Capital (VC), but to all investors interested in the construction and consolidation of emerging companies.

Impactaland aims to close the gap between Latin American resources and talent, helping entrepreneurs who are building the companies the world needs with capital, connections and knowledge..

Patrick McGinnis, Creator of “FOMO”, International Guest

For the 2025 edition of Impactaland, Impacta VC will invite several influential personalities in the entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem from outside the country. In this context, the first participation of the American entrepreneur Patrick McGinnis in an EtMDay takes place..

McGinnis, a future Impactaland guest, is a renowned writer and speaker who has invested in leading companies and is the author of the term “FOMO.”. McGinnis will be the first EtMDay speaker on the main stage, just after the inauguration by President Gabriel Boric.

Modular Structure and News of the 2025 Edition

Impactaland is designed as a modular space, made up of different areas with specific objectives and functionalities that operate in a coordinated manner during the first two days of the event..

The permanent areas are:

VC Lounge Zone: 1:1 meetings between startups and investors, with matches investment thesis (Using our Impacta Matchmaker tool).

StartupLab 01 Cowork: Open space for work, collaboration and networking spontaneous, sponsored by the initiative of Fundación Chile and CORFO.

Impacta Stage Zone: Curated content stage, with talks, panels, keynotes and relevant conversations.

Sponsor Zone: Sponsor Zone stands and activations of allied companies.

In addition, the “Mingle Night” will be held, a private and exclusive event only for investor guests, designed to chat and build trust in a careful environment (by direct invitation only).

Another novelty will be the “Impacta Coffee Rave” by Señor K. On Saturday, November 22, Impacta VC will have a different closing, with a live DJ set and Wellness Zone.

Connection and Collaboration Precedents

The fourth consecutive participation in the EtMDay of the US$7M impact fund, on the verge of its opening of its fund II, brings the challenge of raising the stakes. Last year, Impactaland generated 11,800 connections between startups and VCs favored more than 600 effective contacts gathered 120 signatures from venture capital of the region and concentrated more than 500 meetings between VCs and LPs.

Catalina Taricco, COO & CMO of Impacta VC and director of Impactaland, said: “We have understood that this ecosystem is strengthened by everyone’s success: more than competitive, it is a collaborative environment. That dynamic is what makes the creation of technology companies in our region unique and valuable.”