6 energy-saving hacks that cut bills—why no one tells you these secrets

Everyone loves saving money, but when it comes to our energy bills, most people stick to the usual advice and miss out on some truly clever (and occasionally cheeky) secrets. Ready to join the energy-saving elite? Here are six hacks that could shrink your bills faster than a wool sweater in a hot wash—and make you a climate hero at the same time!

Heat Smart, Not Hard

According to Florence Clément from Ademe, heating swallows up a whopping 66% of a household’s energy expenses. No need to pretend you’re living on a tropical island: keep living rooms at a max of 19°C. Bedrooms? 16°C does the trick. Little-used rooms (good old cellar) can be set even lower—a brisk 14°C.

Leaving for the day? Crank it down a bit more. The real game-changer: program your heating based on your schedule. Victor Chalmel (ALEC) recommends programmable thermostats. Just lowering the temperature by 1°C saves you 7% of energy use—a tidy €71 a year!

For bonus points, close shutters or draw curtains as soon as night falls (or when you’re out during the day) to trap in the warmth. Draft excluders under doors add an extra layer of defense against cold air—but don’t block ventilation grilles; air quality matters too.

Whenever you air out a room, switch off those radiators. This not only chucks out humidity, but also stops you from literally throwing money out the window.

Treat Appliances Like Royalty (or at Least Your Favorite Pet)

Stop letting your fridge and freezer win at hide-and-seek—pull them out occasionally and dust the back grills. Dust build-up means the poor things have to work harder and guzzle more energy.

When frost builds up in the freezer, defrost it; don’t let icicles stage a coup!

Chalmel’s tip: plan ahead and defrost your food overnight in the fridge. You dodge the microwave and give your fridge a cooling boost. Conversely, putting hot food in the fridge? Not a good idea.

And if you want a quicker, more energy-savvy dinner, always pop a lid on your pans—this saves you 25% on energy for cooking, according to Clément. Keep seals on fridge/freezer doors spotless and don’t park these appliances next to your oven or in the sunniest corner of the kitchen.

Become a Laundry Legend—and Beware the Standby Sappers

Washing machines and tumble dryers are stealthy energy thieves. Always run full loads. Wash at 30–40°C, use Eco mode, and—if you have space or a sunny day—air-dry your clothes. This can add up to €55 in savings per year!

If the tumble dryer is unavoidable, give clothes an extra spin first. According to Clément, the fridge and tumble dryer are some of the thirstiest appliances for electricity.

Next, the phantom load: appliances left plugged in and on standby suck up energy, sometimes equivalent to 10% of your total bill—about €53 a year. France’s homes in 2013 collectively wasted as much standby power as two nuclear reactors could produce annually. A solution: plug devices into power strips with a switch—so you can cut the lot when you leave or hit the hay. Don’t forget, your internet box draws as much as a small fridge!

Lighten Up—Literally

You’ve heard “Remember to turn off the lights!” more times than you’d care for, probably with a side of eye roll. But it’s valid advice. Swapping old bulbs for LEDs drops your power use by 7%, as Chalmel notes.

Make the most of natural daylight: open shutters as soon as you wake up, and dust your lamp shades (bonus points if guests notice how bright your lounge looks!).

The Ademe even slips in a decorating tip: choose lighter colors for walls and furniture—they bounce light around much better than moody dark hues.

Conclusion: Small Steps, Lasting Savings

Much like a “beauty routine” for your home, these simple actions need to become habits. Victor Chalmel admits it might seem tedious at first, but soon you won’t even think about it—just like brushing your teeth. And for Florence Clément, this energy challenge is a wake-up call: we can change how we live and move towards a sustainable future. After all, it’s not just a passing trend; it’s an ongoing transition.

Looking longer term? Swapping out “toaster” radiators (the classic nickname for those ancient electric heaters) in favor of wood or pellet stoves can heat all or part of your home. Insulating your roof, walls, and windows is another major win—government grants can help foot the upfront bill, leading to lower expenses down the line.

Just check deadlines and supply issues if you’re thinking stoves: installations might be booked up until spring and pellet deliveries are currently dicey. Wood, though pricier lately (like everything), is still fairly affordable for now.

Adopting these hacks means less panic about shortages, a gentler blow to your wallet as energy prices soar, and above all—a lighter impact on the planet. Time to get started with your own energy-saving routine!