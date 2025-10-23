Mamut Capital, Mexican App, Recognized at FINNOSUMMIT 2025 as one of the 10 Best Startups in LATAM

Mammoth Capital, the startup Mexican company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to democratize investments in cryptocurrencies, has been highlighted in the FINNOSUMMIT 2025 forum. In this way, the application was recognized among the 10 best startups in the region, consolidating its leadership as the first app that uses AI to democratize investments in cryptocurrencies.

The recognition, granted in the most important forum for financial innovation in Latin America, also reinforces the trust that investors and users are placing in the appsince it offers a simple, transparent and secure investment model.

Democratizing Investment with Artificial Intelligence

First of all, Mamut Capital has positioned itself as the first application that uses AI to simplify investments in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Therefore, its value proposition is based on total accessibility and automated risk management:

Accessibility: Allows anyone to start investing from $2,000 MXN, and also accepts simple deposits by transfer.

Intelligent Management: Likewise, the application uses AI portfolios that manage risk and optimize performance in the face of market volatility. In fact, the risk engine protects against unexpected falls.

Transparency: Finally, it operates without hidden commissions, and also has double identity validation to guarantee trust.

Voices of Leadership and Investment

Emilio Sosa, CEO and founder of Mamut Capital, pointed out that the award validates the company’s mission:

«Being recognized at FINNOSUMMIT 2025 confirms that we are on the right path: making investing as easy as saving. For this reason, we want to invite more people to download our apptrust our proposal and dare to live the experience of investing in crypto with Mamut Capital, in a simple, secure way and without small letters.

Secondly, Mamut Capital’s vision has attracted investment from industry leaders. CPC Hugo Urbán C., investor, commented:

«We decided to support Mamut Capital by investing, given that it is transforming the way people invest in Latin America. In fact, its artificial intelligence technology brings security, accessibility and transparency to a market that urgently needs it. Therefore, we trust that it will be a benchmark in the region.”

In conclusion, with a digital market that exceeds $600 billion pesos, Mamut Capital projects itself as the bridge between investors and the opportunities of the world. crypto.