Biofy Technologies and Oracle Accelerate Antibiotic Resistance Diagnosis from Days to Less than Four Hours Using Artificial Intelligence

Biofy Technologies, a startup brazilian healthtechannounced a significant advance in the fight against antibiotic resistance. With support from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company developed a platform that uses Generative Artificial Intelligence and genetic sequencing to reduce diagnosis time from five days to less than four hours.

The success story was highlighted by Mike Sicilia, CEO of Oracle, during Oracle AI World 2025. This achievement consolidates Biofy as a leading solution in the fight against one of the greatest threats to global public health.

Overcoming the Global Health Crisis with AI

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a challenge that compromises the effectiveness of infectious treatments. Traditional DNA sequencing analysis, while accurate, is data intensive and can take several days, crucial time for patients.

To address this challenge, Biofy combined fourth-generation genetic sequencing with OCI Generative AI and Oracle AI Vector Search. This integration allows the platform to:

Identify bacterial infections in record time.

Determine resistance profiles more quickly and accurately.

Achieve 50% more performance at half the cost compared to other cloud providers.

Democratizing Genetic Analysis

Biofy’s platform uses enterprise language models and open source AI technologies trained on data from more than 720,000 bacterial genomes. Additionally, through Oracle Autonomous Database, Biofy stores the DNA vectors to map the genetic material to the corresponding bacterial family. OCI’s AI infrastructure offers the flexibility to scale your operations throughout Latin America.

“Saving lives is what motivates us,” said Paulo Perez, CEO of Biofy Technologies. “Oracle has been a strategic partner in providing us with local technical support and access to fully managed generative AI solutions. With improved performance, cost efficiency and scalability, we can democratize genetic analysis for hospitals and laboratories around the world.”

Leandro Vieira, vice president of AI & High-Tech Companies for Latin America at Oracle, reaffirmed the multinational’s commitment: