This is the exact salary you need to be truly happy, study reveals

What if you could put a price tag on happiness? Would you reach for your wallet, or just laugh off the thought as wishful thinking? As it turns out, science has actually crunched the numbers. The age-old debate about whether money buys happiness has finally met its match—and it might just surprise you (and your bank account).

The Many Roads to Happiness: It’s Not All About the Money (Or Is It?)

Most of us have heard it a hundred times: “Money doesn’t buy happiness.” Yet, generation after generation, curious humans have tried to decode the secret to true contentment. Is it a caring circle of friends? Free time to indulge personal passions? Personality traits like optimism and resilience? Or is a plump paycheque the golden ticket?

A nurturing social network

Enough leisure to chase personal growth

Healthy personal traits

Yes, money—again and again

Over time, intellectuals have linked all these sources to happiness, sparking endless debates and studies.

Yes, There’s a Magic Number (And No, You Can’t Bargain It Down)

Modern society, ever data-driven, has unleashed countless studies hoping to find a connection between riches and well-being. And guess what? Many of them do. But a recent study, spearheaded by Raisin UK and highlighted in the media, took it a step further. They set out to pin down, to the last euro, the exact salary required to live the good life.

Surveying nearly twenty countries—think France, Luxembourg, Sweden, Italy (a European Grand Tour, if you will)—the researchers struck wallet gold: the ideal annual salary for happiness clocks in at 70,000 euros. That’s about 5,800 euros net per month. No more, no less. Score that, and you’re cruising at peak contentment—at least as far as your finances are concerned.

More Money, More Problems?

But before you start plotting a side hustle to boost your income above that magic sum, hold your horses. Additional research shows a twist worthy of a Greek tragedy: those who rake in more than 70,000 or 75,000 euros per year are actually more likely to feel, well…sad. What’s going on?

Turns out, supersized salaries often come with a heavy cost: stress and time. High-paying jobs might eat up your evenings, invade your weekends, and crank the stress dial up to eleven. The very salary that’s supposed to be lighting up your life might actually be sucking out the joy, little by little.

It’s Not the Cash—It’s What It Gets You

Here’s the plot twist: money itself isn’t magical dust that sprinkles happiness all over your life. It’s what money brings within reach that fuels our well-being. In a world where nearly everything is for sale, cash has become almost essential to attain the comforts and freedoms that nurture our happiness.

Money opens the doorway to two essential ingredients, according to author Rainer Zitelmann:

Independence and freedom : The liberty to live your life on your own terms

: The liberty to live your life on your own terms Good health: Creating the conditions for you to fully enjoy life

Personal fulfillment blooms when you have both. Want proof that freedom isn’t free? Just ask anyone faced with bail in prison.

Health, too, has a price tag—even in countries with robust social systems. As Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once said, “To be in good health without being rich is to be only half healthy.” Food for thought.

Financial independence makes it possible to shape your own life.

Optimal health lets you savor every moment of that life.

Takeaway

So, does money buy happiness? The answer, it turns out, is a bit like a recipe—too little money, and you’re missing the essentials; too much, and you risk burning the dish entirely. According to research across nearly twenty countries, the sweet spot is 70,000 euros per year, or 5,800 euros net a month. Money unlocks freedom and health, two keys to flourishing. But remember: happiness comes not from the euros in your account, but the life those euros let you build. Now, there’s something to save for.