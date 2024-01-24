500 Global announces its fourth fund focused on Latin America to promote technology startups

500 Global has launched its fourth investment fund focused on Latin America: 500 LatAm Seed IV, LP

500 LatAm Seed IV, LP will focus on a new investment offer per startup of almost three times more than in previous editions, in addition to tailored and deeper support for the founders.

This new fund will focus on early-stage startups, supporting innovative projects that seek to change the industry with solid value propositions aimed at the application of those new technologies that are revolutionizing the world in recent years.

“We are eager to witness how innovative companies propose radical transformations in the functioning of practically all industries. This scenario is configured considering the integration of artificial intelligence and visualizing a world in which internet connectivity through mobile devices is already omnipresent.”says Santiago Zavala, Partner of 500 Global.

With more than 10 years of experience in the region and more than 300 investments, from its multiple regional and global investment funds, in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic. 500 Global presents itself as a strategic partner for startups in Latin America, providing a deep understanding of the challenges and successes of entrepreneurship in the region, and sharing valuable lessons derived from past experiences.

To date, 500 Global has partnered with more than 500 founders in Latin America to help them grow their company.

«Latin America has been a fundamental part of our global strategy for more than a decade. We believe that talented entrepreneurs have many opportunities to build global solutions rooted in a deep understanding of the region. The new fund reflects our continued support and belief in this vibrant ecosystem.”said Christine Tsai, CEO of 500 Global.