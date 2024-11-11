5 millionaires give their secret to writing emails that will receive a response

Sending emails can seem like a monotonous part of daily office life. But there’s an art to sending one that makes it through a crowded inbox.

Have you ever sent an important email… only to receive no response? In this age of inbox overflow, it takes a lot of strategy and effort to get someone’s attention.

We asked these five business moguls and advisors at The Oracles about how they make their emails stand out. These are their responses:

Start with a promise, then keep it. With the subject you have to get my attention.

A Google search will show you examples of catchy subject lines from my own emails. As for the content? Jab, jab, jab, right hook. Don’t just send the “right hook” or sales email.

Focus more on ‘punching’ by sending emails with no agenda other than building relationships. When you entertain, inform, or provide value to your readers, they are more open to sales when you arrive with the right hook.

Finally, stop automating your email copy. You have to empathize with people and build relationships. No customer relationship management app, boat, or autoresponder can do it for you.

I never ask for an answer unless I really need someone’s help. And when I do, I clarify the subject line, with a point like this: «Hello, Kara. Can I get your help? (But try to avoid doing this too often; think of it as a single question per person, maybe twice in your life.)

Here’s an example of how this worked for me: Due to a glitch in Facebook’s payment system, our Facebook ad campaigns were interrupted every time we reached a certain number of views and spent a certain amount of money.

Although I know Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, I didn’t want to bother her with this; but it was really becoming a problem. So I finally sent him this email: «Hi Sheryl, I’m Kara. “Can I get your help with something urgent?”

He quickly emailed me asking for details, and the issue was resolved within 30 minutes. Facebook was also happy because we started spending more money on ads.

To get someone’s attention in an email, you need to think like them. We train our employees to understand different customer personality types so we can provide them with memorable experiences. You can take advantage of the same practice when sending emails.

If you email a “manager” who likes to get straight to the point, send an email that reflects that. Don’t give long explanations or mention the local sports team.

If you’re emailing a “socializer” who appreciates off-topic dialogue, take advantage of apps like Vidyard, for example, to send a personalized video email. Ask about your pet and be as descriptive as you want.

If you’re emailing a “passive” guy who is reserved and doesn’t exhibit much character (at first), play it safe and find a balance between what you’d send to a “director” and a “socializer.”

With the rise of social media and other forms of communication, email can be neglected and not always given the attention it deserves. But email has been one of the most important parts of my real estate business from the beginning and still is today. I use several principles to get answers, which I learned from author Russell Brunson.

Each email should include a hook, a story, and an offer.

The hook is the subject line, which should be compelling enough for the person to open it. You’re competing with hundreds of emails in their inbox, so your subject line needs to get them to open yours.

The story moves from hook to offer and sets the stage for whatever you’re asking. In your offer, be direct about what you want them to do and why it will benefit them. Don’t be offended if you don’t get a response. Instead, be persistent and try again.

I send emails with purpose and intention. I usually want the other person to take some kind of action, so I make sure my email says something worthwhile succinctly.

Most of my clients are incredibly busy people with full inboxes, so my goal is to respect their time and meet their needs. To do that, I create a relationship that honors this simple message: always provide value before asking for anything.

Once I’ve earned their trust, I honor their time by keeping my emails friendly, short, and to the point. I do not engage in negative correspondence. If there is a problem, I pick up the phone. Talking to someone is more productive than letting them bother you with misunderstood words or intentions.

Another secret is a personalized subject line that will catch their attention. I ask a question or use keywords like your location or industry terms. Everyone just wants to feel special, so anything that connects on a personal level will be welcomed.