Asepy signs training alliance for entrepreneurs

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Paraguay (Asepy) and Scalabl Global Limited signed a specialized training and consulting agreement for entrepreneurs. The agreement will benefit Asepy partners who wish to train to improve their ventures.

Scalabl® is a global company specialized in training and strategic consulting in innovation, managementintrapreneurship and disruptive entrepreneurship. Designs executive education programs in collaboration with prestigious universities, leads business transformation processes for SMEs and corporations, offers training & development tailored for companies and collaborates with governments supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs and vulnerable publics.

It promotes the development of entrepreneurs, businessmen and professionals through its own and proven methodology, focused on the creation of scalable business models. With up-to-date content and top-notch teaching methods, Scalabl® provides effective tools for successful and sustainable professional development.

The signing of the document was carried out by Liz Grütter, president of Asepy, Franciso Santolo, director of Scalabl Global Limited, and Marcelo Berenstein, representative of Scalabl in Paraguay, partner of Asepy and promoter of the project.

“This is an agreement that we consider very important for the entrepreneur’s path, in terms of quality and relevant training for all stages of entrepreneurship and, mainly, the challenges that entrepreneurs have”indicated Liz Grütter.

For his part, Francisco Santolo said: “Working with Asepy is a privilege, in order to expand the ventures and support people to undertake in another way with tools and capabilities to project their dreams further.”

Marcelo Berenstein, as promoter of the agreement, indicated that this alliance puts effective, 100% proven tools within the reach of Paraguayans. “They are simple tools, of immediate application, that serve to add value to entrepreneurship and personal life”.

Under the agreement, Asepy will promote and offer the courses and subscriptions to its members through a price discount. The alliance has a duration of three years with the possibility of extension.