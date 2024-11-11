EMMS 2024 – The largest Marketing event in Latin America and Spain arrives: How to register

Registration is now open for EMMS Digital Trends 2024, the great free online Digital Marketing event.

From November 26 to 28, EMMS Digital Trends 2024 returns with a new edition of its flagship event. Completely free and onlinebrings together the specialists who stand out the most in the Digital Marketing from Latin America and Spain. To sign up you just have to

Enter the site and complete the form for free.

With 17 years of experience, EMMS Digital Trends has established itself as a must-see event for professionals and companies seeking training with industry leaders.

Hosted by Doppler, the leading platform for Marketing Automation in Spanish, the event will be 100% online and can be seen live on November 26, 27 and 28 starting at 11 am (Argentina time), with free prior registration.

He EMMS Digital Trends 2024 It is the perfect event for professionals, companies, agencies, SMEs, entrepreneurs and students who seek to be at the forefront of Digital Marketing trends. Over three days, it is expected that more than 30,000 people

participate in live conferences and workshops, where highly relevant topics will be explored, such as IArtificial Intelligence (AI), SEO, Marketing Automation, WhatsApp Marketing, Content Generation, Branded Entertainment, Influencer Marketing and Social Networksamong others.

Among the featured speakers of this edition will be present: Marcos Westphalen, director of Google; Carlos García, Business Growth at Meta; Loreto “Lolo” Álvarez Díaz, Head of Corporate Communications at Arcos Dorados; Alina Pineda, community manager

LATAM in Canva, Pedro SEO, Luis Maram, Ismael El-Qudsi, CEO of SocialPubli, Arturo Yépez, from the 2beLatam Agency, among many other speakers. The complete agenda can be reviewed on the event site.

In turn, there will be a panel of experts, where representatives of the most recognized companies in Latin America will address different topics and discuss the trends, results and strategies that stand out in the industry.

With 17 consecutive editions, the EMMS has earned global recognition in the field of Digital Marketing, training more than 300,000 people since its first edition in 2007. For four consecutive years, it has been Trending Topic in 8 countries and in more than 40 cities around the world, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the sector.

EMMS is constantly evolving to deliver valuable content year after year. In this edition, participants will not only be able to enjoy the live conferences, but will also have access to an extensive library of specialized resources. By registering,

They will gain access to exclusive content such as e-books, templates, audiovisual material and on-demand conferences, all designed to help maximize any business.

The format of EMMS Digital Trends 2024 will be divided into two blocks: in the morning the main conferences will be held, with internationally renowned speakers sharing trends, strategies and success stories. In the afternoon, participants will be able to

access practical workshops led by Digital Marketing specialists, where you will learn tools, techniques and advice applicable to any type of business.

In addition to the free sessions, EMMS Digital Trends 2024 will offer the possibility of purchasing a VIP pass for $9.99. Includes access to 90-minute interactive workshops, exclusive bonus material and a free Doppler account for six months. This

pass is ideal for those who wish to deepen their acquired knowledge and access personalized content.

The EMMS has previously had the participation of world-renowned figures such as Neil Patel, Tim Ash, Vilma Núñez and Juan Merodio, as well as leading companies such as VTEX, Facebook, Canva, Google, and many others. By 2024, it is expected that the list of

speakers continue to grow with the incorporation of new influential voices of Digital Marketing