10 myths and realities about the criminology career in Ecuador

Criminology goes beyond solving crimes: it combines science, analysis and empathy to transform realities. Here you will understand your true scope.

If you feel interest in studying the Criminology and Criminalistics career, it is common for you to face doubts and comments that can be confused, since this profession arouses both interest and wrong ideas.

Therefore, in this article we will deny some of the most frequent myths about criminology, how it is exercised, and What are your real applications. We want to help you build a clearer, honest and motivating idea about what it implies studying it.

It is a mistake to think that criminology is a career only for those who want to enter the police.

The truth is that this profession forms people with tools to analyze the criminal acts from A broad perspective.

That is why the race contains various subjects focused on learning about Theories of crimeCriminal Psychology, Criminal Justice, Human Rights and Investigation Methods.

These knowledge form professionals who They can work in many other spaces as judicial bodies, reintegration centers, educational institutions or community prevention projects.

It is a common confusion, but although both disciplines sound like synonyms, it is about Two different concepts.

Criminology studies why crime: the social, psychological and cultural causes that influence criminal behavior, which is why Work with theories and data To understand patterns and prevent crime.

Instead, the Criminalistics It focuses on how: that is, in the analysis of physical evidence, footprints, crime scenes, among other technical and practical aspects.

Although it is not yet a career with visibility as a right or medicine, that does not mean that it does not have job opportunities.

In Ecuador, there are opportunities for criminologists in The justice system, prosecutors, Ombudsmen, social organizations and foundations that work with vulnerable populations.

It is also possible Participate in research projectsprevention of the crime or rehabilitation of people deprived of liberty, but it is important to look for paths, do practices and continue learning.

Myth 4. “Everything in the race is theory and no practice.”

This is a wrong perception, since even in Universities with online programsthere are simulators so that students can perform practices.

During the race the analysis of real cases, field studies and even some universities offer the possibility of making internships in institutions related to criminal justice.

Even, since the career also integrates knowledge in criminalistics, training seeks that the student develop Technical and research skillsto be able to intervene in complex scenarios.

It is common to think that, due to the flexibility offered by this format of studies, academic quality is sacrificed.

Today it is possible to study criminology in a virtual way, with structured programs, and with effective teaching methodologies and quality.

These programs are designed to adapt to people who work or live far of university campuses, even for those who have little time availability.

Through a Online platformthey can access updated content, participate in forums with expert teachers and carry out application projects.

To think that this career is limited to prosecuting criminals reduces the true value of the profession.

Criminologists are also prepared to work in education, community prevention, public policies, victim care and Data analysis on violence or insecurity.

Seen in this way, the objective is not to punish, but to understand and Transform conditions that generate crime.

The truth is that it is not required to have studied law or have experience in security institutions.

All that is needed is Vocation, curiosity and commitment With social welfare, since it is a career with focus on human behavior and security problems.

Being one Multidisciplinary disciplineit is nourished by knowledge of psychology, sociology, anthropology and law.

Television and cinema have generated a somewhat wrong image of criminologists and criminalists.

A well -trained criminologist can support victims in complex processes, intervene in schools to prevent violence or advise institutions about How to reduce crime without resorting to violence.

Actually, criminology seeks improve coexistence and build safe communities from knowledge and not from fear.

Actually, this career has many possibilities in the academic field and in organizations that carry out social research.

Graduates can also do scientific researchwork in universities, participate in congresses and publish in specialized magazines.

It is possible to specialize in youth criminology, gender and violence, penitentiary policies, restorative justice, among other issues, so it is also an option for those who want combine practical work With the generation of knowledge.

This is a prejudice that we must eliminate, since This profession needs diversityempathy and gender perspective to address problems more fairly.

Interest, talent and vocation for this discipline are not exclusive to men or women, which is why they currently exist women who lead researchparticipate in community interventions or direct victim care programs.

Studying Criminology in Ecuador is a real and impact option, like every race, it has its challenges, but also many rewards. Therefore, questioning myths allows you make decisions more clearly. If you are passionate about human behavior, contribute to a safer society and transform realities from knowledge, this career could be the most indicated for you.