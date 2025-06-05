15 motivating phrases of great films

We share a selection of great and motivating famous phrases of renowned films that can inspire you in your adventure to undertake.

The cinema offers films that can raise awareness about our problems, know our strengths, understand our behavior models, reflect on our positive and negative attitudes. They are motivating, they can help us develop creativity or relax.

Invictus: “I am the teacher of my destiny, I am the master of my soul”

Baby Boss: “It’s always a good day to look great and make money”

Hitch: «If you invent, invent a better world. If you cheat, deceive death. If you steal, steal a heart. If you drink, drink the best moments in life »

Terminator II: «The future is not written, there is no destination. There is only what we forge »

Harry Potter III: “Dreaming will not help you if you forget to live”

Back to the future I: “If you put your mind on it, you can achieve anything”

Avatar: “Sometimes our whole life is defined by a simple and crazy action”

The godfather: “Great men are not born being great, they grow grand

Ratatouille: “You should not let people define your limits based where you come from, your limit is what your soul dictates to you”

Rocky I: «I think there is really an internal force that defines the winners of the losers. The winners are the ones who really listen and see in their hearts »

Batman Begins: “Why do we fall? To learn to get up »

Million Dollar Baby: “The winners are simply those who are willing to do things that the losers would not do”

A wonderful mind: “Your chances of success increase every time you try”

American beauty: “It’s great when you check that you still have the ability to surprise yourself”

The curious case of Benjamin Button: “Our lives are defined by the opportunities, even those that we lose”

