Value creation: differential management

Differential value, value aggregate, value differential, added value … various ways to name the same. Creating value is to generate products constituted by a differential that meets unsatisfied consumer needs at the time.

For those who create value, that is, for those who generate the product, the benefit translates into generating billing and also, in which it is sustainable. Next, a review of differential management, the one that manages to create value.

Creating value is to generate something that covers a real unsatisfied need until the moment that said product is made available to those consumers who have the need and are willing to pay to obtain said product.

As always, the frame is reality. Therefore, when we talk about creating value, we talk about a product that can be inserted in a market willing to pay for said product. We do not talk about prototypes, since prototypes do not always invoice.

Examples:

1. Create an electric car in a lack of lack and increase in oil is to create value: China already announced its plan to create a million of these future vehicles.

2. Create value is to use graphene as a visual plate of any reading-writing communication device (notebook screens, smartphones, etc.) Graphene is a material resistant to strong physical aggressions, is rolled and raw material for the production of screens for the mentioned means.

3. Creating value is to build houses with plastic gaseous containers stuffed and replacement for traditional and modern brick. An effective and very economical constructive system, within the reach of those who could not build through the traditional system.

But well, surely several of you are wondering how to create value. Let’s first analyze what sources of value creation are.

Deep knowledge: of the needs of those who will be focused customers; of the macro (economic-political-political) scenario, which includes the product or products that it is intended to be created; of the characteristics of the business of which the product to be created will be part; of the plans of the real and potential competition.

Creativity and innovation: to take advantage of the cracks of the existing product offer; to add the value differentials to the lower possible cost; to present the project to potential investors and convince them to become real; To generate the communication that positions the product, transmits advantages of possessing and selling it to the final consumer. The ideal instance would be the ability to create future, that is, to design the appropriate future to install the product.

Economic and Financial Capacity: to finance research and development of the product, market studies, production, corrections, communication and positioning, distribution, sale in market conditions and reinvestment.

Curiosity, audacity and insolence: To cross the limits considered politically correct, challenge the status quo and develop the unthinkable by the aligned and obedient majority.

PASSION: To advance with the project following the convictions that support the product.

Managuely differential: management that allows adding value

Now, as we saw in the previous point, the same sources of value creation allow us to intuit them as components of a management system that allows to release resistances and generate the appropriate climate so that the aforementioned sources released their potential.

In order for this to occur and reach its maximum levels, the management of the organization must obey cultural values ​​that stimulate the search for the new, the error without fear and as a source of learning and the learning together.

On the other hand, the leadership style to conduct these processes is developed by a very safe driver, without fear of external judgment and without fear of error. A passionate who, without being a reckless, is seduced by the chance of specifying something different and in a certain foundational way.

Finally a binding anecdote. The 1960s ran in Argentina. A a little clumsy boxer project in his movements, of doubtful technique but very robust, with a lot of body mass in motion and especially with the self -confidence of believing that nothing in the world was forbidden, he was going to live in the United States quite rejected by his own audience, for his attitudes that we could describe today as “Maradonian”. Coming from an affectively solid family, with studies and without hunger, it started again in the US. And slowly but sustaining the attention of the press and the boxing and demanding public, crossing with Floyd Paterson and Joe Frazier (really and even more compared to their rough and dazzled style) …

On December 7, 1970, Oscar Natalio “Ringo” Bonavena, climbed into a ring at Madison Square Garden for what was the fight of his life against Cassius Clay, already for that renamed time Muhamad Ali after his conversion to Islam. A fight in which Bonavena managed to punish his rival in the 8th round like nobody ever did. And in the 9th he had it on the edge of the ko to the point that put him on his knees. Finally, in the last round, 15, Bovanena lost to Knock Out. Later Clay declared that they had never hit him so much in his life.

Bonavena was a product with added value by itself through a differential management led by himself. I recommend investigating and understand why this example.

And for the youngest, there is a rare and somewhat bizarre example. But a devastating product in billing and profitability. Based on lively loaded in his DNA, an acute vision and devastating development capacity, Martín Karadagian began Titans in the ring.

The Great Martín (it is a Ti-Tan!), The first native marketing, the first explicit sponsorship search engine, was a machine of adding value. He leaves her and who is interested in, who investigates.