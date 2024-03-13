10 great phrases of resilience

Resilience is the ability to emerge stronger from adversity and turn it into the path to excellence.

The person who practices resilience accepts reality and avoids self-deception. He builds meaning in adversity, discovers meaning in what happens, creates bridges from a difficult present to a future of excellence. He acts creatively without stopping because of obstacles, developing the best possible work under the conditions that the present imposes. He wonders what he will do when he gets out of this, understands the reasons for what happened to him and makes contact with people who support his self-esteem:

We share 10 phrases that can inspire you to move forward in all circumstances: