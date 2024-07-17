When to start a business? Now!

Now is the perfect time to start your own business, says the author. If you are thinking of starting a business, this article is for you.

You probably have ideas and are afraid to put them into practice. Congratulations, having ideas is already a big step, and realizing that we are afraid is too.

The situation is looking like it might be necessary to make decisions, and one of them is WHEN? When is the best time to start my business?

In this article you will find a reflection on this question. I hope it will be useful to you.

Taking the effects of a tsunami wave as an example, we can describe them as follows:

“THE WAVE”: It is destroying everything.

“THE WITHDRAWAL OF THE WAVE”: We realize what has been destroyed.

“THE RECONSTRUCTION”: Plans are set in motion to rebuild what was destroyed.

We can find entrepreneurial opportunities. We have seen examples in recent days when entrepreneurs and companies have put into practice business ideas such as the manufacture of masks, gloves, gowns, protective equipment, methacrylate screens, logistics for sending packages, providing online services of all kinds such as advising, training, consulting.

We know that this stage is a short cycle, but we are also told that it may return in the coming months.

Deciding to start a business during “THE WAVE” is possible, everything will depend on the type of business, which does not require much more explanation, since I believe that what we are referring to is well understood.

The de-escalation, the Phases in which we are experiencing the return to the “new normality” can also be undertaken. In this phase, cleaning, hygiene, sanitation, on the one hand, and, on the other, advice, consulting, for businesses that are damaged and need support. Financial and economic solutions for all those who need this type of service to repair the damage that has been caused to them. Intermediation in the sale of assets that will be necessary to provide liquidity to companies, professionals and families.

This stage has a longer but also transitory cycle. It is more of a medium-term stage, although there will be, especially at the beginning, demands for products and services that will not exist later. It may be that many ventures launched during “THE WAVE” also have their place and success in this stage.

A stage in which the foundations of the “new economic reality” are set. Here VISION is essential, that is, anticipating a little to verify “where things can go” and for that, information and analysis are important.

There are several key points at this stage:

Public support programs. The entire technological world. The sustainability challenges of the UN 2030 Agenda. The tourism sector in Spain.

No one can ignore the need for public support, which translates into aid and subsidies.

Everything that has to do with technology will continue its unstoppable development, offering a field of opportunities.

The 17 goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development create a panel of infinite possibilities for offering services and advice to corporations, governments, organizations, companies, professionals and families.

In Spain, tourism is a booming sector. It is a matter of restructuring the sector, which must recycle itself and prepare for a profound change within itself, precisely because during the “THE WAVE” period it has been one of those that has suffered the most and, therefore, it will be the one that will have the most help to emerge again.

To answer the question we initially asked, we are going to turn to Albert Einstein and one of his reflections.

“Let’s not expect things to change if we always do the same thing.

The world has changed.

Crisis is the best blessing that can happen to people and countries, because crisis brings progress.

The world is in crisis

Creativity is born from anguish as the day is born from the dark night.”

It’s time for your creativity.

The answer to the question is:

NOW