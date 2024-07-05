What separates an entrepreneur from a dreamer?

The entrepreneur is a dreamer who has realized the ability to turn the idea into a vision and the vision into reality.

If you wanted to run a marathon, swim in an open river, climb a mountain, could you do them without having that vital breath that motivates you to always seek challenges greater than those already achieved? Probably not.

Entrepreneurs are no exception to this natural law. Ideas are just that, and they have little value in and of themselves. Entrepreneurship is 10% idea and 90% execution; and therein lies the overcoming drive that differentiates an entrepreneur from a dreamer.

The dreamer lives his ideas on an abstract plane; the entrepreneur, on the other hand, lives with his vision focused on the sky without letting his feet leave the ground.

The entrepreneur, of course, cannot escape or give up the ability to dream. That is where the vision begins to take shape.

The dreamer has a blurred vision, the entrepreneur has a vision that quickly materializes in his mind and grows until it manages to leave his head and begin to take shape in the physical world.

From the moment the idea leaves the head and takes the form of a business, the entrepreneur takes each step seeking to bring it closer to his vision and improve it.

Contact experts, enter business plan competitions, participate in networking events and try to take all the steps necessary to ensure that your business takes shape, takes off, prospers, expands and multiplies.

They say that high-performance runners train every day imagining the moment of competing and triumphing. This is how entrepreneurs live, this is their driving force and their vital inspiration.

The entrepreneur is not afraid of risk, on the contrary, he accepts it as a challenge and a stepping stone to climb higher. He has in his mind, heart and spirit a trilogy of ideal partners.

Happy week, happy endeavors, happy life to all.

Marcelo Berenstein

