The Paraguayan Venture Capital Association (Parcapy) announces the first edition of the VC & Startups Summit Paraguay 2024an event open to entrepreneurs, investors, professionals in the sector startups and venture capital.

He VC & Startups Summit Paraguay 2024 It is the first event in the country that aims to bring together leaders of the venture capital and startups of Latin America, promoting Paraguay as an investment destination.

Attendees will be able to participate in panels, showcases of startups and sessions of networking. He summit will provide a platform to explore investment trends and opportunities in the region.

Luciano Boggiano, CEO of Parcapy, said: “This event represents a significant milestone, taking advantage of the favorable situation of our country as an emerging destination for innovation and investment. Our goal is for this event to become a recurring meeting point, uniting all the actors in the ecosystem in one place.”

The initiative will bring together experts from the sector who will share their knowledge on innovation and growth in venture capital. There will also be showcase of startups which will serve to publicize promising ideas and attract investors to develop innovations.

A look at the evolution of VC in Latam and what’s coming next: This talk will analyze the evolution of venture capital in Latin America, highlighting the challenges and opportunities ahead. Industry experts will share their perspectives on the growth of venture capital in the region.

Fintech trends and the future of financial services: This panel will discuss the latest trends in fintech and how they are transforming the financial sector and will discuss the technological innovations that are redefining financial services in Latin America.

Different actors investing in VC: VCs, CVCs and Angels: In this lecture, the audience will learn about the diversity of actors who invest in venture capitalincluding venture capital funds, corporations and angel investors, examining their investment approaches and strategies.

For more information, visit the event website: https://dev.creativehub.com.py/dev/inicio/#