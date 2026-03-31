UnblockPay raises US$4.5 million and bets on instant international payments with stablecoins

UnblockPay, a Brazilian fintech founded in 2025 by Lucca Freire, Pedro Henrique Campo and Fabio Thiele, closed a US$4.5 million seed round to scale its international payments infrastructure based on stablecoins. The company seeks to solve the structural problems of cross-border transfers, characterized by high costs, multiple intermediaries and long settlement times.

The round led by Prelude, with participation from Plug and Play, Wintermute and Signature Ventures, as well as angel investors linked to companies such as Stone and iFood. This investment adds to a previous round of approximately US$690,000 raised in 2025, evidencing growing confidence in its proposal.

UnblockPay: Global infrastructure with local efficiency

UnblockPay’s differential lies in its ability to integrate the crypto world with the traditional financial system. Its platform allows seamless conversions between fiat currencies and stablecoins such as USD Coin and Tether, eliminating operational frictions. The objective is to replicate internationally the instant payments experience that Pix offers in Brazil.

Unlike other players in the ecosystem, fintech not only provides technology, but also a layer of regulatory compliance that facilitates adoption by financial institutions. This allows it to position itself as a strategic partner for banks, fintechs and exchange operators seeking to modernize their international services.

Regulation and expansion in Latin America

Part of the capital will be used to strengthen its compliance structure and obtain licenses under the framework of the Central Bank of Brazil. In a context where digital asset regulation is advancing rapidly, this approach becomes key to consolidating its legitimacy and scaling operations with institutional clients.

In less than a year of operation, UnblockPay already has more than 40 clients and has processed more than US$57 million in transaction volume, with a presence in Latin America, the United States and Europe. The company plans to reach a monthly volume of US$191 million by the end of 2026, an ambitious goal that reflects the potential of its model.