TornadoTech: Guatemala consolidates itself as a Regional Hub with the Tenth Edition of Disrupt Fest (DF 2025)

From November 4 to 6, Guatemala City will become, once again, the epicenter of technological disruption in Central America with the tenth edition of Disrupt Fest (DF 2025). This event is redefining the future of startupsinnovation and venture capital in the region.

Under the motto #TornadoTech, this annual edition will bring together more than 2,000 attendees, including founders emerging, startups growth, international investors and leaders of disruptive industries. The meeting is designed as a high-impact experience focused on promoting ideas, generating strategic connections and closing deals.

Disrupt Fest is a platform built from the ecosystem for the ecosystem, with the clear objective of empowering the minds that are transforming the region. The event will take place at AVIA, zone 10—one of the most modern and vibrant complexes in the city—offering an ideal environment for the networking high level and brand visibility.

Three Key Days to Boost Venture Capital

For three intense days, participants will have access to a complete program that goes beyond the conferences. The festival will include Keynotes with speakers global and high-level panels focused on the most relevant trends in venture capital and technology. In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy immersive experiences, sessions of mentoringthe Forecast format (Live Interviews) and a series of parties and activities networking. The event will culminate with the long-awaited Win33 ranking awards.

Guatemala, the Leader of Central American Disruption

For the tenth consecutive year, Guatemala reaffirms its leadership as hub regional technological, welcoming startups coming from all over Latin America and generating real business, collaboration and investment opportunities. The country is thus established as the key meeting point for the technology community seeking to scale and access capital.

Tickets to the event are available at winverz.com/df. Disrupt Fest is produced by Winverz.com, a platform created in Guatemala that drives the entrepreneurial ecosystem through experiences, content and connections that transform industries.