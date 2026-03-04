This fintech raises US$2.4 million to build smarter cross-border payments in Brazil

Oxus Finance, a Brazilian fintech specialized in cross-border payments, stablecoins and tokenization solutions, raised US$2.4 million in an investment round led by Echo3 Participações, with the participation of Underblock, Boost Research and Defiers, to develop an aggregator that combines stablecoins and the Swift system. The idea is to show each company the cheapest and fastest route to make each international payment, without having to understand the complexity of the crypto market to take advantage of it.

Founded by Rafael Castaneda, an influencer in the crypto world with a master’s degree in systems and computing from the Military Institute of Engineering in Rio de Janeiro, and Fillipe Trentin Coruja, a graduate of MIT. Next to them are lawyers Gustavo Nogueira (CLO) and Thiago Barbosa (CCO). Ernani Assis, former business development director at Nomad, also participated among the angel investors in the round.

Oxus Finance: The Skyscanner of international payments

Oxus analyzes more than 50 payment route combinations in real time, including stablecoins and traditional banking correspondents, to automatically select the most efficient option for each transaction. In practice, it works like Skyscanner or Decolar, but for international transfers: the client does not choose the route, but rather the system finds it for them.

“We incorporate connections with several of these possibilities and our client does not get stressed with this phase of the market, which is the discovery phase,” comments Rafael Castaneda, Cofounder of Oxus Finance.

In addition, the platform offers a “compliance concierge” service, in which the Oxus team supports companies with the documentation and registrations necessary to operate in a regulated manner on international transfer platforms with digital assets.

AI to simplify crypto complexity in companies

Fillipe Trentin highlights that executives of large companies do not have time to study all the stablecoin solutions available or to manage a corporate crypto portfolio. Therefore, Oxus aims to bring the efficiency of digital asset transactions to a product as simple as using traditional banking.

“We need to bring a next-generation product that not only adds, but solves all this complexity and brings abstraction so that these executives can use it as they use the bank,” said the co-founder. With this round, the fintech advances its vision of becoming the reference infrastructure for companies with global flows in Brazil and the region.