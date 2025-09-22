This Fintech lifted US $ 50 million for private schools to stop closing for financial problems

Matilda, a platform that offers technological and financial solutions for private schools, announced the uprising of US $ 50 million to strengthen its portfolio and climb in the region.

The transaction was led by lendable, a global private credit fund. It adds to a capital round for US $ 10 million raised in early 2025, with the participation of GSV, Dila Capital and Fintech Collective, and a valuation significantly higher than previous rounds.

Technological portfolio expansion

The resources obtained will allow Matilda to expand their technological portfolio with new tools that automate critical processes such as collection, pension collection and cash flow management.

These resources will strengthen their presence in countries where it already operates, such as Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador.

Matilda and the current impact on the educational market

Currently, Matilda works with more than 500 educational institutions and reaches 230,000 families who have access to a better payment experience for school pensions.

The co -founder and CFO Juan Pablo Bravo said: «This investment represents a key step to continue fulfilling our purpose. We want money to stop being a barrier to schools and become a tool that allows them to grow, innovate and focus on what they know best, what is to educate ».

Challenging context for private schools

This announcement is given at a particularly challenging moment for private schools in Colombia because more than 700 institutions closed in the country during 2024 and 53% of students who desert do so for economic reasons.

Agustín de Luca, associate director for Latin America of Lendable, said: “We are excited to associate with Matilda in this transaction, which supports its expansion in the region and reflects our confidence in its technological approach and in its ability to provide scalable and innovative financial solutions to private schools.”