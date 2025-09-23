11 biographies that will teach you more than any business book

Sometimes a 360 degree portrait of a real life person exceeds the general principles for business vision.

Suppose you are looking for the guidance of an expert on how to advance in your career or build a better business. Where to go? There are, of course, millions of books that offer abstract advice and principles on all aspects of business. But even after reading them, you may be thinking: “All that sounds very good, but what really looks in practice?”

The place to go, according to an entrepreneur, are the biographies. On Twitter, the founder and director of Technology Colin Landforce recently confessed that the general advice has changed for deeper dives in the lives of innovators of the past. «I had long stopped reading business books. Instead, I am reading history and biographies », tweeted.

Looking for titles to add to his reading list, Landforce asked his more than 20,000 followers to suggest great biographies and memoirs. More than 100 ideas arrived. Landforce classified the suggestions to eliminate repetitions and self -promoting, and reached a final list of 43 recommendations. The complete list is here or, to begin with, here is a handful of the most promising business publications.

A group of group of four men from the Gilded Age who created the modern American economy (for better and for worse): Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, Jay Gould and JP Morgan.

The innovators is the famous Biography Walter Isaacson immerses himself in the history of the digital revolution, tracing the origins of the Internet since its inception with Ada Loveace to the contributions of contemporary visionaries such as Tim Berners-Lee and Larry Page.

This book has nothing to do with fish or whales, but it is “The fascinating unlocked story of Samuel Zemurray, the banana of the banana made to himself who went from being a street vendor of bananas without money to a creator of kings and a capitalist revolutionary”according to Amazon. Booklist insists that “It is almost impossible to leave the book.”

This biography, winner of the Pulitzer Award, travels through the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer since the beginning of his career, going through his work in the Manhattan project developing the atomic bomb, until his subsequent misgivings on the impact of the work of his life on the world.

Another winner of the Pulitzer Award, this biography of the politician and “works master” New York Robert Moses reaped exalted criticism. The Sunday Times described him as “Simply one of the best non -fiction books in English of the last 40 years”. Centered not only on man but also on the city I redo, the book is “Surely the best book ever written about a city”according to the legendary journalist David Halberstam.

Best-Sellers Brené Brown author said the following about the memoirs of former Disney CEO: «I hoped that a book written by the person who has directed Disney for decades to be characterized by an exciting narrative and a deep wisdom of leadership. Bob Iger gets it, and much more! The Ride of a Lifetime is gold from leadership ».

This book by economist Marc Levinson, which is the biography of a technology rather than a person, reveals how the rise of maritime transport businesses silently remodeled our economy and promoted the rise of globalization.

In Grinding It Out, the founder of McDonald’s explains how he revolutionized the restoration business at nowhere, 52, while sincere about his personal life and philosophy.

This collection of writings by a journalist and old friend of Warren Buffett draws the rise of Berkshire Hathaway and tries to explain what is in the character and approach of Buffett that led him to become one of the most successful investors in the world.

Actually a historical novel about the battle between Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla to electrify America, the last days of the night was Mark Zuckerberg’s choice for his best summer book. Read it both for its entertainment value and for its historical and business vision.

This biography, which is read as a novel, tells “The incredible story of a reserved mathematicaccording to Amazon.