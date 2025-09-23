KUNTO: seeks to become the leading personal finance app in Chile and exceed 5,000 users

Kunanto, the Chilean Fintech, founded by Joaquín Castro and Rodrigo Bilbeny, officially launched its financial control application on August 8, 2025 and already has more than 2,000 users registered in less than a month. The goal is to close the year with more than 5,000 active users and prepare its expansion to other Latin American countries.

A solution before Open Banking

In Chile, the Open Banking will only be mandatory from 2026 and could be delayed up to 2027 or 2028 in being fully implemented. Faced with this, Kunanto decided to get ahead.

“Today no one can say with certainty how long he spent last month without juggling with cartolas, accounts and Excel. We could not wait for the regulation to come, so we created a solution that already works,” says Joaquín, co -founder of Kuanto.

The app automates the loading of transactions from the mails sent by banks with account states and vouchers. Unlike other applications that depend on loose notifications, Kuanto processes the complete information and delivers a precise month closure.

“We took 11 months to assemble a robust version, what we called an ‘MVP with steroids’. We did tests with more than 50 people before launching, because we knew that people had already tried apps of this type they did not meet. We wanted to do it well from day one,” adds Rodrigo, co -founder of Kunanto.

Kunanto works with a monthly subscription of $ 4,990 CLP (US $ 5) in its launch plan (normal price: $ 6,990 CLP). The central proposal is in privacy: the startup ensures that it will never sell the data of its users, protecting sensitive information through encryption techniques and storing it in an independent database. In addition, its backend is provided by Xano, a Google Cloud -based service that meets the highest security standards required to operate in the European Union.

“The cost of a coffee a month in exchange for having absolute control of your money seems fair. We prefer to collect before giving your information. That is what differentiates us,” says Joaquin.

In addition, the app has a referral program: for each active friend, the user receives a discount of $ 1,000 CLP in the subscription, which can be free with five referred ones.

Growth and next steps

The application is already integrated with Banco de Chile, Santander and Falabella, and during the next months will add BCI, Itaú, Scotiabank and Bice.

As for their target audience, the founders identify two clear profiles: the meticulous user who maintains a detailed excel of their expenses, but who dedicates too many hours to that task, and the user who tries to order their finances with apps or forms, but that is frustrated and abandoned. “I am from that second group. I tried, but I didn’t have the discipline and generated anxiety. Kuanto is for both profiles, because it solves the background,” explains Joaquin.

At the regional level, Fintech plans to take its first step out of Chile in 2026, with Colombia as a country of entry.

Until now, Kuanto has been 100% funded with its own resources. However, the startup plans to lift its first investment round in December 2025, with the aim of climbing in Chile and starting international expansion.

“We do not want to grow at any cost or inflate the equipment. We want investors who understand our philosophy: a well -made product, privacy on all and responsible growth,” says Joaquin.

Future vision

In the face of the next few years, Kunanto seeks to become the Personal Finance App in Latin America, offering control of expenses, income, cash flow and financial planning in one place.

“Our goal is that a few minutes a month are enough to have clarity about your finances. If we achieve that, people will be able to devote their time to what they really enjoy. As we always say: better to be seeing netflix than going down the bank cards,” Rodrigo concludes.