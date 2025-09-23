Arvo lifts $ 20 million in series A to combat fraud in the health sector in Brazil

The Brazilian Healthtech Arvo has successfully closed a series A investment round, capturing R $ 106 million (approximately $ 20 million). Capital will be used to accelerate its artificial intelligence technology, designed to effectively combat errors, fraud and waste in the vast and complex health sector in Brazil.

The round was led by the renowned Kaszek and Base investment funds10 Partners, two key actors in the Startup ecosystem in Latin America and the United States, respectively. The investment also was attended by Canary and K50 Ventures, which underlines the confidence in the company’s growth potential and its technological solution.

The Arvo value proposal: efficiency and security with AI

The technology that owns Arvo, led by its co -founders Fabricio Valadão (CEO) and Rafael Tinoco (CPO), has already demonstrated a significant impact on the market. Its platform has prosecuted more than R $ 130 billion in claims and 230 million medical accounts, improving safety, transparency and efficiency for insurers and health operators in the country.

The use of artificial intelligence and automatic learning allows the platform to automate the validation of billing and authorization of real -time procedures. This not only helps companies avoid millionaire losses, but also optimizes their processes, reduces administrative costs and improves productivity in audits up to 25% at six months of its implementation.

The capital will be crucial for the next steps of the company, which include:

Triple your technology and data team to continue innovation and perfect your AI algorithms.

Strengthen your processing infrastructure to handle a greater volume of transactions.

Launch new products to diversify its offer and provide more complete solutions.

Accelerate the expansion of its customer base and its penetration into the Brazilian market.

Explore possible strategic acquisitions to consolidate your leadership position.

This investment of $ 20 million is a vote of confidence in Arvo’s ability to solve a crucial financial problem in the health industry, confirming its role as a fundamental actor in the modernization and digitalization of the sector in Latin America.