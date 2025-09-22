AUFBAU is associated with Apple to revolutionize retail tech in Chile

AUFBAU not only sells technology: it accompanies its customers in the process of knowing it and making the most of it. That ability to understand what the user really needs led the brand to become Apple Premium Partner, a recognition granted by Apple to companies with a level of excellence.

“We become Apple Premium Partner thanks to our focus on the digital channel, aligned early to Apple standards in offering an online purchase experience: personalized, fluid and with specialized support,” explains Isidora Langdon, Business Manager of Technology Yáneken.

What makes AUFBAU different? Spoiler: It’s not just the apple logo

The difference is how. AUFBAU is not limited to selling an iPhone: I give it to you with advice, it helps you protect it, and when you have doubts, it responds with real humans.

Its omnicanal strategy is not marketing speech: it is real, fluid, and consistent. Online or in store, the experience remains equally careful. And the best: accompaniment does not end with the purchase. Certified technicians, post -sales support and a curatorship of complementary products that make the entire Apple ecosystem work as it should.

Applecare+: that friend who appears just when you need it most

We have all had that mini infarction to see a phone flying in slow motion towards the ground. With AppleCare+, that does not mean the end of the world.

AUFBAU offers it directly in its stores (at the time of purchase or later), with coverage of accidental damage, theft and loss (if you have searching my activated iPhone), original spare parts and direct technical support from Apple. It’s like having health insurance, but for your most beloved device. And with someone local who takes care of everything.

“This service allows our customers to feel protected from day one. It is official support, with local management, and technicians certified in our stores,” says Isidora.

Buy without suffering: quotas, flexibility and the famous iPhone for life

In AUFBAU you can choose between installments without interest, extended payments and the iPhone for Life program: 36 installments, with the option of renewing per month 24 delivering the current team.

It is simple: better financial planning, easier access and a more sustainable way to stay updated. Spoiler: Many Fintech could learn from this.

AUFBAU does not just be great: he wants to be relevant

Being Apple Premium Partner is not just a medal in the showcase. AUFBAU sees it as a responsibility. His goal is to bring the experience to all of Chile, not only to Santiago. Because in regions there are also demanding users, and so far, few really specialized options. AUFBAU seeks to become one of the local Apple referents, with presence throughout Chile, quality care, and a real commitment to customer experience.