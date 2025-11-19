This Chilean AgTech lands in San Francisco after raising US$400 thousand in a round led by SkyDeck Berkeley

MIIDO, a platform that digitizes agricultural operations through intelligent assistants on WhatsApp, closed a pre-seed round of US$400 thousand to expand to the United States and consolidate its presence in Chile and Mexico.

The round included the participation of angel investors from Chile Global Angels and the Silicon Valley fund SkyDeck Berkeley. The resources will allow MIIDO to accelerate its international growth and strengthen the development of its artificial intelligence platform for the agricultural sector.

Miido and the digitalization of agriculture from WhatsApp

Agricultural digitalization is the main focus of MIIDO, a startup that was born five years ago developing industrial hardware for the agricultural sector. During that time, the founding team noticed that many producers were still recording essential information on paper and pencil.

This observation led them to completely pivot their business model late last year. MIIDO now creates smart assistants on WhatsApp that capture field data through voice messages and generate automatic insights in real time.

The platform allows agricultural companies to design their own workflows with artificial intelligence, improving efficiency and decision-making without the need for advanced technological infrastructure.

Leading clients in the fruit agroindustry

Fruit agroindustry is the segment where MIIDO has achieved the greatest traction. Currently, the startup works with leading clients such as Driscoll’s in Mexico and Westfalia Fruits in Chile, companies that seek to modernize the management of their production processes.

What sets MIIDO apart from the competition is its ability to integrate information collection directly from the field, combine different data sources, and automate custom analyzes in a simple and accessible interface.

Nicolas Castellón, CEO of the company, said: «With the Miido team we have always felt a deep fascination for the agricultural industry. From the beginning, we saw that this is a sector full of complex challenges and, as engineers, we were deeply motivated by the idea of ​​solving them one by one.

Expansion to the United States and growth objectives

After the investment round, the company aims in the short term to reach US$500 thousand in ARR and add at least three new clients in the United States.

In the medium term, they plan to build a round seed of between US$2 and US$4 million to accelerate its expansion and platform development. In the long term, they aspire to position Miido as the most robust solution on the market, capable of optimizing virtually any agricultural process both in the region and in the United States.

The team recognizes that the main challenge will be to get the first customers in the US market, where agricultural conditions differ from those in Chile. To face it, they have the support of advisors who have gone through similar situations and learn from successful cases such as Wiseconn, which has managed to operate in both countries.