From surfing to raising US$500,000 to make your way in the US.

Lumepic, the Uruguayan startup that connects photographers with their clients at large-scale events, is preparing for a new stage of expansion. With the entry of new capital they seek to redesign their website, add functions based on artificial intelligence and make the leap into the US market.

“We want to be the leading platform to connect people with their photos throughout America and the world,” said Pereira, CEO of the company (Forbes, 2025).

What is Lumepic?

Lumepic is a platform that connects photographers with those photographed through artificial intelligence and facial recognition. What began as a challenge between surfers trying to find their photos on the beach transformed into a technological solution that is today applied in races, matches, concerts and massive events.

First they conquered Uruguay and soon the proposal expanded to Latin America, where the initiative sparked a fascination for solving an everyday problem with a simple and effective experience.

A regional leap

With more than 6,000 photographers registered on its platform, Lumepic has a solid foundation to take the next step: joining the United States. The first step has already been taken (an active community of photographers in the region) and the next will be to replicate the same culture of trust and collaboration that led them to grow in countries like Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Lumepic’s story began with its own capital, facing the challenge of validating its product in a still incipient market. The determination of its founders was key: they managed to convince the first photographers and, shortly after, access seed funds from ANDE and ANII, which allowed them to scale their proposal and consolidate operations.

A wave of confidence

Today Lumepic has a strong presence in Mexico, it leads in several Latin American countries, and this new round of investment for US$500,000 represents much more than capital: it is support for its model and its vision of expansion. With these resources they plan to strengthen their platform, integrate new artificial intelligence functions and pave the way in the United States, one of the most competitive markets in the world.

What began as an attempt by surfers to recover their memories on the beach is now expanding as a company with continental ambitions. Lumepic reminds us that innovation is born from the everyday and that, with passion and creativity, each wave can be transformed into an opportunity.