DRUO Closes Seed Round Led by Former Mastercard Chairman to Accelerate Global Expansion into Europe and the European Union

DRUO, the fintech payment infrastructure company founded by Colombians Alejandro Pinzón and Simón Pinilla, announced the closing of a seed investment round. The operation was led by Global PayTech Ventures (GPT), the venture capital fund chaired by Javier Pérez, former president of Mastercard for Europe and Latin America.

This investment marks a milestone in the company’s accelerated growth. Consequently, DRUO is positioning itself for an unprecedented global expansion: it plans to enter all 27 countries of the European Union in 2026. In this way, it will become the first fintech with simultaneous presence in Latin America, the United States and the EU.

The Proposal for Direct Payments and Insurance

DRUO is a global network of direct payments via direct debit. Its model, unique in Latin America, allows businesses to collect directly from bank accounts of clients (individuals or companies). This process is recurring, secure and is carried out without intermediaries.

DRUO’s proposal caught GPT’s attention for its ability to eliminate friction and reduce complexity in the payments system. The benefits for businesses are significant:

Cost Reduction: Reduces transaction costs to just 0.5%, compared to card fees that range between 3% and 5%.

Speed ​​and Security: Offers direct and secure access to the source of funds.

Global Reach: Its network already connects more than one billion bank accounts around the planet.

Voice of Leadership and Global Vision

Alejandro Pinzón, CEO of DRUO, highlighted the value for merchants and the company’s objective:

“With DRUO, businesses have access to something they never had: direct, secure and practically free payments.” “We want any company in the world to be able to charge from any account in the world. And for anyone, just by having a bank account, to be able to access global services that today are reserved for a few.”

Javier Pérez, president of Global PayTech Ventures, valued the innovation of the fintech:

“The brilliance of DRUO lies in its absolute simplicityd: direct and secure access to the source of funds.”

Consolidated Growth and Roadmap

Since launching in 2022, DRUO has processed more than $294 million in transactions. Currently, the company connects more than 10,000 financial institutions and serves nearly one million users in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and the United States.

The capital raised will allow DRUO to double its participation in Mexico, strengthen its local team and accelerate its ambitious expansion into the United States and Europe.