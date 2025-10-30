This Brazilian fintech has just raised US$23 million to democratize access to financial services

With more than three million users in Brazil, the fintech Velotax is advancing towards a new stage after completing a Series A round of R$ 125 million (approximately US$ 24 million), backed by international funds such as QED Investors, Valor Capital and Picus Capital, known for investing in giants such as Coinbase, Creditas, Nubank and Stone.

Its announcement represents a decisive moment for the company, since its intention is to continue advancing in the financial world, seeking to evolve the way to simplify tax returns and also become a financial super app.

Velotax: AI as a financial agent



Velotax adds exclusive risk analysis technology using artificial intelligence, allowing hundreds of variables to be analyzed to establish the true payment capacity of each user. The company’s main objective is to improve the economic life of thousands of Brazilians, including profiles that are normally rejected by traditional institutions, providing them with access to credit and promoting financial responsibility.

In order to support its growth, the company integrated a management team with extensive experience in the development of credits, data and products. The Commercial Directorate, Head of Data Analysis and Credit Directorate are some of the new positions in charge of guaranteeing solutions to users and strengthening operations.

Global capital for a market in transformation

Velotax’s vision of democratizing access to modern and personalized financial services is consolidated with the introduction of international funds that have experience in high-growth fintech. The company establishes itself as a fundamental player to modernize the financial system and stimulate competition in a country where annual credit exceeds R$ 4 trillion (approximately US$740 million) and more than 78% of households have current debts.

With this boost, it is planned to increase its customer base by 2026. However, the company wants to maintain its seal of close and humanized customer service.