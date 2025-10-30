These are the 10 startups finalists for the TecPrize 2025 challenge

At a key moment for education, work and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean, the TecPrize open innovation program, in its sixth edition, announces the ten finalist solutions that advance to this year’s grand final.

In this edition, more than 140 proposals from 20 countries responded to the challenge:

How can workers in Latin America and the Caribbean take advantage of Artificial Intelligence to develop key skills, improve their performance and close the skills gap in the workplace?

The transformation of the labor market accelerates the demand for new skills, and education is no longer limited to just a degree: it has become a continuous process that requires innovation, adaptation and purpose. In this context, the intersection between pedagogy, technology and entrepreneurship becomes essential to build the future of work in the region.

The TecPrize 2025 call, organized by the EdTech team of the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, included the participation of an international jury made up of experts from different organizations, who selected the following ten finalist initiatives:

Disruptia (Colombia) – Paola Andrea Franco

EdTech + HRTech platform powered by AI that trains and connects underrepresented talent (youth, migrants, LGBTIQ+, over 50s, people with disabilities and minorities) with formal jobs. Smart matching + accelerated routes = more hiring and less turnover. Eddie (Colombia) – Juan Gabriel Sáenz

AI learning coach helping workers in Latin America close skills gaps. Through WhatsApp training, personalized mentoring and content creation, it promotes professional development and employability.

HackÜ (Colombia) – Juan Simón Salazar

Microlearning platform for deskless workers. It offers gamified capsules through WhatsApp, Teams or Slack with AI reminders and tracking panels that measure progress, satisfaction and impact.

Kipon (Brazil) – Karla Ribeiro

Skills mapping and management platform powered by neuro-symbolic AI that helps companies in Latin America close talent gaps and strengthen workforce development.

Ludos Pro (Brazil) – Danilo Parise

Gamified corporate training platform with AI that offers personalized experiences, real-time analytics and automatic course generation to increase employee engagement and performance.

O-lab (Colombia) – Tania Rosas

Interactive content engine based on work simulations and AI tutors. It promotes skill-based learning, allowing people to learn by doing, receive support and demonstrate their competencies.

Ozaru (Mexico) – Guillermo Garza

AI co-pilot that powers frontline work. Provides answers, guidance and motivation in real time, reducing errors, increasing sales and turning every interaction into measurable impact.

SceneSnap (Italy) – Nicolás Avelar

Tool that turns any class or document into an adaptive and interactive learning path with notes, quizzes, review cards and AI tutoring. Currently with more than 10,000 apprentices and contracts with QS100 and Fortune 500 companies.

SimSkills (Spain) – Santiago Oddone

AI-powered simulator that enables adaptive, scalable and interactive training experiences in real-time and at scale.

AI Supervisor (Mexico) – Guillermo Treviño

Human-centric conversational AI that trains agents in real time and automates repetitive tasks without replacing the human. Improve performance through personalized training based on real conversations.

These ten finalists not only represent technological innovation, but also a genuine commitment to the development of people, organizational strengthening and the reduction of structural gaps in education and employment in the region.

Benefits of the TecPrize 2025 program

Cash prizes of USD 30,000, USD 20,000 and USD 10,000 for the three winners.

Featured participation in the IFE EdTech Summit 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, with a complete package (entrance, flight, lodging and stand) for the ten finalists.

Grand finale live on the main stage of the IFE Conference 2026 (January 27 to 29, 2026).

Impact measurement bootcamp designed to enhance projects.

Access to mentors, experts and key connections in the EdTech ecosystem.

Three-month support program for finalists.

Admission of one of the three winners to the EdTech acceleration program of the University of Southern California – Rossier School of Education.

The grand finale of the TecPrize 2025 challenge will take place within the framework of the IFE Conference 2026, the most important international educational innovation conference in Latin America, a space that promotes the future of education and continuous learning.

In this way, TecPrize is consolidated as a key platform to make visible, support and accelerate educational and technological innovation, promoting solutions that respond to the critical challenges of the skills gap in Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information about the finalists and the TecPrize program, visit: https://tecprize.tec.mx/es