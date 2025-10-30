How this 33-year-old chef earns a luxury salary working on yachts year-round

Trading the security of a stable job for the unpredictable waves of adventure isn’t everyone’s cup of tea—and let’s face it, not everyone has the stomach for rough seas or demanding millionaires. But for Antoine, a chef from central France, life on dry land just couldn’t hold a candle to the thrill (and perks!) of cooking for the world’s elite on luxury yachts, while earning a salary that would make even the sturdiest land-lubber a little green with envy.

From Humble Beginnings to High Seas

Antoine’s story doesn’t start with a silver spoon, but with determination and passion for good food. He never got his “brevet des collèges” (the French lower secondary diploma), but that didn’t stop him—he earned a professional diploma in hospitality and catering instead. From there, he went on to work for several years in Michelin-starred establishments in the United Kingdom before joining his parents’ gastronomic restaurant in Yvoy-le-Marron, in the Loir-et-Cher region of France.

By the age of 28, Antoine was the executive sous-chef at a five-star hotel in Dublin, Ireland. Life seemed to be chugging along nicely. Then, opportunity knocked in the most unexpected way—through his best friend, a head chef on a yacht over 80 meters long. This friend, seasoned (pun intended) in the yachting world for five years, asked Antoine to relieve him for a month while he went on holiday.

His friend raved about the job, noting benefits that could tempt even the most jaded chef:

The freedom to work with exceptional products without worrying about exceeding a budget,

The chance to travel the world while working,

Collaboration with an international crew, and

An income much higher than what gourmet restaurants could offer.

Taking the Leap—and Sailing Away

Antoine admits he saw the perfect chance to get a foot in the door of a world largely run by Anglophones—where, rumor has it, the French are seen as not exactly eager to speak English. Luckily, Antoine’s bilingual abilities and experience in top-notch establishments gave him an edge.

After a “little five-day training,” Antoine boarded a yacht moored in Saint Martin, French West Indies. The experience at sea was a true game-changer for him, both professionally and personally.

Hooked (and not just on seafood), Antoine registered with several specialist yacht recruitment agencies in Antibes, Monaco, and Barcelona. Since then, he’s cooked on vessels ranging from 45 to a whopping 130 meters for millionaires and even billionaires. His chef’s hat has travelled from France to Portugal, Greece, Italy, the Maldives, Seychelles, and Saint Barthélemy. Whether in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, or the Indian Ocean, Antoine takes his pans around the planet.

Life Aboard: Far From Ordinary

The daily grind? Cooking up breakfast, lunch, dinner—and all the snacks you can dream of—for guests, their friends, and the crew. One day it’s an elaborate gastronomic creation; another, it’s pizza, burgers, or even orchestrating a (very fancy) McDonald’s delivery. “My job,” Antoine says, “is to satisfy the clients’ desires.”

He wouldn’t trade this job for anything—life is richer (and probably saltier) than he could have imagined on shore. Most of the actual chef work is for the guests; when they’re aboard, days off are, well, on hold. When the guests aren’t around, crew meals take center stage and Antoine usually gets one or two days off per week. He spends free time fishing, surfing, diving, checking out museums and waterfalls, going to markets, and discovering new gourmet restaurants. Work-life balance? Not bad when you can snorkel on your lunch break.

With room and board provided, and a co-worker as a cabin mate, Antoine is able to save a substantial portion of his salary. He delights in his ability to put away some serious, storm-proof savings while still enjoying life.

The Booming World of Yachting—and Foodie Opportunities

Today, an estimated 200,000 yachts grace the oceans of the world, according to data from insurance site Towergate. Sound mind-boggling? For most people, these floating palaces are off-limits, yet demand has skyrocketed, making the yachting market more attractive than ever. In fact, the number of yachts under construction jumped 7% in 2023, and right now 648 vessels over 30 meters are about to make their splash, according to Merjin de Waard of Superyacht Times.

All this spelled opportunity—for those ready to join a crew at sea, especially cooks. Their role is indispensable on these luxury vessels. With the market only looking up, it’s a promising time for chefs willing to swap solid ground for swaying decks.

“An opportunity presented itself, and I seized it,” Antoine reflects, “I realize how lucky I am to visit places I would never have seen otherwise.”

Lesson for any aspiring chef: sometimes, to taste the best life has to offer, you have to step off the dock—and onto a yacht.