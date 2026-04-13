The Next Unicorn opens applications for the most ambitious startup competition in Europe

Ibiza Tech Forum (ITF), the most exclusive C-level technology forum in the Mediterranean, launches The Next Unicorn, the most relevant startup competition held on European soil. From May 18 to 22, 2026, 30 selected international startups will face a round-based elimination process for four days in Ibiza, with a prize that includes 5 million euros in investment letters of intent thanks to Parque Tec México, led by Ron Oliver.

The most unique prize is not monetary: the winner obtains a direct place in the Grand Final of the Startup World Cup in San Francisco, where he will compete for US$1 million in cash thanks to the agreement signed with Pegasus Tech Ventures, one of the most active venture capital funds globally.

An unprecedented four-day format

The Next Unicorn is not a conventional pitch contest. The 30 startups will go through four phases designed to identify not only the best ideas, but the teams with the greatest ability to execute under pressure: 60 Seconds, The Pressure Room, Pitch Day and The Final. The process eliminates participants in each round until five finalists are left, who compete in the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium before 500 international executives. The night culminates with a Gala Dinner at the Can Sur Private Villa, where the winner is crowned.

The final verdict combines the criteria of the jury with a weight of 80% and the vote of an audience of investors present at the forum, which represents the remaining 20%. The jury will be made up of six top-level international figures, including Marcus Dantus, recognized for his career on Shark Tank.

Open applications for Latam startups

The Next Unicorn is aimed at startups in early stage to Series A stages active in Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Smart Mobility, HealthTech, SportsTech and Blockchain. Places are limited to 30 international teams selected by the organizing committee. All participating startups, regardless of their classification, will leave Ibiza with direct connections with investors, international feedback and access to a network of contacts that is difficult to build in months of conventional work.

The competition will also be co-produced as a 50-minute documentary with Apollo Film Produktions GmbH, with international distribution. Applications are open at ibizatechforum.com/the-next-unicorn and the deadline is April 15.