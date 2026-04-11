Inner AI: the startup that unifies 50 AI models closed a round of US$ 5.1 million

Inner AI closed a US$5.1 million seed round co-led by Canary and ONEVC, reaching a valuation of US$85 million. With the capital, the startup accelerates the launch of Squad.com, a platform of autonomously operating AI agents for small businesses.

What is Inner AI and how did it get here?

Inner AI was born with a clear proposal: to be the co-pilot of the modern professional. Instead of forcing the user to jump between different AI tools, the platform centralizes more than 50 models, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, in a single working environment.

The result speaks for itself; more than 1 million users and corporate clients from the likes of Embraer, Vivo, segurasp and Bayer. With that traction as support, the seed round arrived at the right time to take the next step.

What is Squad.com and why does it matter?

Squad.com is Inner AI’s second product and its most ambitious bet. The platform brings together artificial intelligence agents that work autonomously and collaboratively 24/7, even when the business owner is not in front of the screen.

At launch it comes with three integrated agents that operate as a complete cycle. Maky generates the lead through Instagram, Waz manages customer service through WhatsApp and Fin processes the sale by generating payment links and projecting the cash flow. All continuously and without interrupting the entrepreneur’s routine.

The proposal directly aims to democratize something that until now was only available to large companies, having a team working for the business at all times.

What’s coming for Inner AI

With the launch of Squad.com, Inner AI begins to operate as a two-product company with different but complementary purposes: the co-pilot for those looking to work more efficiently, and the autopilot for those who want their business to grow autonomously.

With US$7.1 million accumulated, a consolidated user base and top-level corporate clients, the Brazilian startup has the ingredients to become one of the most interesting bets in the AI ​​ecosystem in Latin America.