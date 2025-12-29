The Meru digital wallet consolidates its presence in Bolivia and reaches users in more than 70 countries

Meru, a blockchain-based digital wallet, founded by Carlos Neira, Amilcar Erazo and Yoser Rodríguez, is preparing to start 2026, consolidating its global presence with users in more than 70 countries. The platform allows people to manage their finances and carry out transactions without borders, democratizing access to financial services in a way as simple as sending a message on WhatsApp.

Bolivia has become one of the main markets for Meru, experiencing exponential growth during the first quarter of 2025.

The strategy behind a physical office

One of Meru’s differential advantages is its face-to-face service in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where the company’s first physical office globally is located. This space has become a key point for the education and support of users who come with doubts, preconceptions or fears about stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

The team actively works to provide clear information on how these technologies work, the real risks and ways to protect against fraud. Many people come with fears associated with possible scams when talking about cryptocurrencies, as a result of misinformation or previous negative experiences.

“Human support is essential in this technological adoption process,” declared Yoser Rodríguez, co-founder and COO of Meru.

Bolivia leads blockchain adoption

Being a pioneering neobank in blockchain technologies allowed Meru to gain early users in Bolivia. Adoption continues to rise steadily, evidencing an increasingly mature local market, with more informed users willing to incorporate blockchain solutions both in their daily lives and in their businesses.

This Bolivian leadership in the adoption of disruptive technologies has added attraction to the country by showing initiative in digital financial innovation. Meru’s emphasis is on combining technological innovation with the human factor, which is fundamental in this digitalization process.

Product for companies in 2026

Meru is working hard on the development of its B2B product, focused on entrepreneurs who need to send remittances to pay for imports or to international suppliers. This solution will allow companies to operate with their own SWIFT code and make payments that are reflected directly in the name of the company.

The product will provide greater formality, traceability and efficiency in international operations. This development will be one of Meru’s strategic pillars towards the end of 2025 and during 2026, expanding its reach beyond individual users towards the corporate market.

Regulation and next steps

The adoption of crypto and digital banking solutions by banks and companies is already a reality in Bolivia, South America and globally. More and more countries are advancing regulations that seek to provide greater peace of mind and protection to users, while new uses and applications emerge that aim to return greater control, freedom and efficiency to people.

«At Meru we are convinced, from day one, that money should have no borders and that payments should be as simple as sending a message on WhatsApp. Today, thousands of Bolivians can attest that this is now possible,” declared Rodríguez.