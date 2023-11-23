The importance of upskilling and reskilling

The concepts of reskilling and upskilling resonate increasingly strongly in the labor market, either because people want to develop new skills in order to access better job opportunities, or because companies find value in supporting the development of their collaborators.

Replacing face-to-face sales with e-commerce channels, incorporating chatbots in customer service, or even the proliferation of digital payment methods are some of the big changes that, although they have been brewing for a long time thanks to technology, pandemic finished consolidating in the last year.

However, when it comes to thinking about employment, these technological advances that during isolation allowed companies to continue their activities stably are also the same ones that threaten the future of work for many employees.

According to a World Economic Forum study on the future of work, 43% of companies plan to reduce their workforce to automation by 2025. While this may sound like a daunting future, for those with the skills The necessary digital technologies will be an opportunity for growth, since according to the same study, 34% of companies will need to hire new employees to carry out this digital transformation and 41% of them will also use specialized external consultants.

“We are facing a fourth industrial revolution where digital skills are the focus of progress, technology advances in record time and the knowledge acquired becomes obsolete at the same speed. More and more employers prioritize those talents that adapt to these changes and remain constantly updated, and this is reflected in new opportunities for employees. So much so, that 80% of our students claim to have managed to improve their employment situation after acquiring new skills in our courses.” explains Christian Patiño, co-founder and CEO of Coderhouse.

Against this backdrop, the concepts of reskilling and upskilling of skills resonate increasingly strongly in the labor market, either because people want to develop new capabilities in order to access better job opportunities, or because companies find value in supporting the development of its collaborators.

“The interest in developing digital skills does not only arise from employees. Companies are also increasingly committed to being an actor of change and guiding their collaborators throughout this digital transformation. In these cases, companies approach us to develop specialized study plans that combine the specific development needs of the company with content that allows employees to grow professionally.” adds Patiño.

When talking about reskilling, this works as a “job retraining”, in which the worker acquires new technological skills to enter a new professional field, but without ceasing to take advantage of his previous skills, such as being a designer, for example. graphic that is inserted into UX/UI design or someone who starts programming from scratch and takes advantage of their soft skills to excel in the profession.

On the other hand, upskilling involves acquiring new skills to specialize even more within a work area in which we already work, such as a journalist who trains in SEO to improve their work within digital media, or people who work in more traditional commercial areas and want to learn about data analytics to improve their sales.

Undoubtedly, in the face of a changing labor market that increasingly demands digital skills, constant training will be the key not only to deal with the automation of tasks, but also to develop new innovative solutions within each company.