The importance of self-knowledge when starting a business

To undertake a business requires an objective, but it is a purely subjective act. It involves passion, soul, heart, intuition and also talent, enhanced abilities and a lot of self-knowledge.

It is not a spiritual path, but it seems like one, and that is why self-knowledge is so important. If one does not know oneself well or deceives oneself, the chances of success in the undertaking are drastically reduced.

Self-knowledge is the result of a reflective process through which we acquire an understanding of our personality, qualities and characteristics. The process of self-discovery goes through various phases, such as self-perception, self-observation, autobiographical memory, self-esteem and self-acceptance.

It is a constant exercise that brings us closer to the awareness of our real potential and honestly positions us in relation to our tangible strengths and weaknesses. The entrepreneur who has a sincere knowledge of himself has an advantage because he bets on concrete things and does not leave anything to chance that does not concern him.

Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, had a magnificent quote that showed that the role of chance is smaller than we think when we act with self-knowledge: “I believe a lot in luck. And I have found that the harder I work, the luckier I get.”

The more we know ourselves, the more and better we work. If we know our limits we can go as close as possible to our maximum potential; if we do not know them we will go blindly, leaving the control of our destiny in the hands of luck.

There are entrepreneurs who could be majestic like eagles, but by not knowing themselves they run the risk of growing up believing themselves to be chickens. Like this story:

“A farmer found a baby eagle that had fallen from its nest. He picked it up and decided to raise it with his chickens. Months passed and the baby eagle grew up, behaving in every way like its new companions.

One day, he saw a majestic bird flying over the farm. Amazed, he asked one of the hens who this spectacular animal was.

– It’s an eagle, they replied. But stop wasting time on dreams. We will never be like her.

And so the life of the eagle continued, ignoring its potential throughout its existence and continuing to behave like a chicken until its last day.”

Marcelo Berenstein

(email protected)