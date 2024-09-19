4 Harvard rules for developing leaders

Organizations, which are supposed to support a leader’s development, are often their biggest constraint in 90 percent of cases, said Gautam Mukunda, a Harvard academic.

A large majority of the companies HE stagnates in ‘stable equilibrium’that is to say They prefer to elect leaders that They don’t take big risks to make them responsible for a project. “That doesn’t mean creating leaders who make bold decisions and generate change,” explained the specialist in organizational behavior at Harvard Business School.

A true leaderhe said, is the one He is not interested in breaking with the point of view that has prevailed in your company for years.

But the company has to be flexible enough to create a framework where the person breaks the paradigms without being singled out by the boss who wants things done his way.

According to the Harvard professor, and participant of the 49th International Congress of Human Resources, the company must be done a key question to detect and develop a leader:I’m ready to accept whom they theoretically represent a danger of going one step ahead and invest in following up on their talent?

The author of the book Indispensable: When Leaders Really Matter said in an interview that GE is an example of organizations that “filter” leaders. This means that based on future business plans, the company detects who inside or outside the company can meet the established goals, and whoever fits that profile is developed.

«LIt may take time to find the personbut they are an example that filtering works, you have to be clear about what you are up against, who meets the requirement, observe it, prepare it,” added the academic.

In the experience of the organizational behavior consultant, these steps facilitate the discovery and evolution of a person with leadership:

1. Promote incentives. To form disruptive leaders, who are those who trigger change, the company must promote an environment where the Chiefs should be evaluated annually Not only by results, but also by the new ideas that the team proposed in that period, who proposed them and why they were or were not discarded.

2. FeedbackIf you want to have “superstars” on your team, the first step is promote an environment where it exists feedback to employeesevery three or six months, on how they are linking their work to goals they must meet professionally and personally.

One has to develop active listening As a manager, understand what inspires people, where you could get 80% of good results, with 20% of work really focused on improving your area. The big problem with the 80-20 model is that employees tend to work on what is urgent, not what is important.

3. Make them love youAn employee, quite simply, usually to bond emotionally and professionally with the boss who inspires him and represents an example to follow, concluded Gautam Mukunda.

To develop leaders, you have to start by having team leaders that collaborators respect for factors beyond ordering.

4. Break with the “divide and conquer” model. Mukunda acknowledged that a sin of the management has been leading with the scheme of turn employees against each other.

This is not an environment conducive to creating leaders. People who generate transformative ideas have a different seedbed, one that is oriented towards acting collaboratively, being clear about “what about my work helps the mission of the person sitting next to me.”

A good indicator for bringing in a leader who was not trained in the organization is to review his resume to see how his work impacted different areas of the company, not just the final results.