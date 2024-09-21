Philosophy and strategy: the art of learning to think to transform life

Philosophy is not an abstract discipline reserved for academic debates, but a valuable tool to apply in daily life.

Learning to think philosophically means developing critical thinking that allows us to see the world more clearly, question our beliefs, and act more wisely. This practice becomes essential in a world full of distractions, where emotions, unquestioned beliefs, and social expectations often cloud our perception of reality.

One of the foundations of philosophical thought is the ability to question our own beliefs. As Epictetus pointed out, “It is not things that disturb us, but the opinions we have about them”This statement reminds us that it is not the facts themselves that generate suffering, but the interpretation we give them.

When we learn to examine our beliefs, we view them as hypotheses rather than absolute truths, which allows us to see problems from a new perspective. In this way, we can detach ourselves from the “what will they say” and live guided by reason and virtue.

Perception is not the same as reality, although for many people what is perceived is the most important thing.

The human mind is conditioned by emotional filters and past experiences that make us see the world subjectively. Therefore, learning to think philosophically involves being aware of this bias and distinguishing what is real from what simply appears to be. By doing so, we achieve a productive change in our lives, as we are able to live with serenity, regardless of external circumstances.

Living in the present without realizing the value of everyday life is one of the great problems of our era. We often act as if we were eternal, postponing decisions, experiences and actions, which prevents us from appreciating the value of the “now.”

Philosophical thought invites us to reflect on temporality, reminding us that although we cannot control external events, we always have the power to modify our responses to them.

In life, difficulties are inevitable. Instead of avoiding them or despairing, philosophical thinking teaches us to face them with strength and serenity, which strengthens our resilience.

As in Stoic philosophy, adversities are seen as opportunities for growth. Living a life without problems would be sterile and boring; difficulties push us to learn, to get out of our comfort zone and to find creative solutions to the challenges that come our way.

The triune brain gives us an evolutionary perspective to understand our reactions to problems. The reptilian brain, inherited from our most primitive ancestors, reacts instinctively, while the emotional brain, inherited from mammals, responds with emotions such as love or hate.

Critical thinking, however, allows us to connect with the most evolved part of our brain: the prefrontal cortex, which helps us reason and make more informed decisions.

In a world saturated with distractions, superficialities and ephemeral searches for happiness, critical thinking helps us to concentrate on what really matters. By learning to think, we are able to experience joy not in great material achievements, but in small, authentic everyday experiences. We free ourselves from the constant need for novelty and superficiality, to connect with the present and with what is essential.

To achieve this, it is essential to keep the ego under control. This can be done by adopting a broad view of our life and the world. As the philosophical exercise of “view from above” points out, we must be able to step back from our immediate situation and see it in perspective.

By viewing our lives as part of something much bigger, as a tiny fraction in the vast universe, we understand our own fragility and humility. Thus, the problems that seem overwhelming at present are reduced to their proper size.

A pillar of applied philosophical thought is emotional intelligence, which allows us to manage our relationships more effectively. Empathy, understanding and the ability to tolerate differences are essential skills for living in society.

Knowing yourself is the first step: what do I feel and why? By recognizing our emotions and automatic thoughts, we can better manage our responses and improve our interactions with others. Emotional intelligence also involves understanding the emotions of others and acting accordingly.

Philosophizing also means thinking strategically. As Seneca said, “There are no favorable winds for those who do not know which port they want to reach”Traditional strategic thinking invites us to plan based on current resources and circumstances, projecting logical sequences into the future. However, modern strategic thinking starts from the desired future and works backwards to determine the actions necessary to achieve it.

This approach invites us to reflect on the importance of having a clear objective. When we know where we want to go, it is easier to adjust our present actions to get closer to that ideal future. By planning from the future, we integrate reason with passion, transforming ideas into action.

Finally, philosophical thought invites us to accept reality as it is. Instead of fighting against what is uncontrollable, we should focus on what is within our control. This acceptance is not resignation, but an act of realism and serenity. Accepting the imponderable helps us avoid chronic suffering and stay focused on what we can really change.

Gratitude also plays a key role in this process. Listing what we are grateful for allows us to focus on the positive and appreciate what we have, rather than lamenting what we lack. This approach to philosophy strengthens our resilience and prepares us to face life’s difficulties with greater fortitude.

Philosophy does not stop at theoretical reflection, but manifests itself in our daily decisions. By learning to think philosophically, we develop a unique combination of critical, emotional and strategic thinking that allows us to live more consciously and fully. We become more resilient in the face of adversity, clearer in our goals and more empathetic in our relationships. Thinking strategically, accepting reality and cultivating gratitude are the keys to living a balanced and authentic life.