The eight habits of highly effective entrepreneurs

Success is not magic. We present eight habits to be an effective entrepreneur, based on the observations of psychologist Denis Waitley

Success doesn't happen lazily, unpredictable and casually. So, find out what eight habits you need to adopt to find the success you've been looking for.

Psychologist Denis Waitley's approach to winning with self-awareness and self-esteem puts an exclamation point on the idea that success most often comes from within. One measure of business success is your effectiveness as a leader, which really comes down to producing desired results. The most successful entrepreneurs have mastered effectiveness because it makes them work smarter, eliminating unnecessary efforts and wasted time. Success cannot happen consistently when approached lazily, casually, unpredictably.

Effectiveness is based on discipline and routine, not talent or genius. Successful entrepreneurs make sure they are detailed, organized, and fully prepared before executing any goal or plan. Self-awareness and self-esteem are the programs running in the back of your mind that help make everything happen.

So what does that look like in practice? Here are eight habits of effective entrepreneurs that are connected to Dr. Waitley's winning mindset:

Successful entrepreneurs spend a significant amount of time thinking, creating, and visualizing. Being innovative comes naturally to all of us if we can discipline ourselves to enjoy the process of being in constant discovery. The most powerful asset of a successful entrepreneur is his imagination. The most effective entrepreneurs dare to dream, act and turn their dreams into reality. This visionary quality distinguishes them from those who dare not dream big. Outstanding entrepreneurs see no limit to their creativity, success, or ability to make money. They also have a positive and lasting impact on others and get involved in new ventures.

The most effective entrepreneurs are early risers.

They start their day by visualizing what they want to achieve and say success affirmations about their mindset. Many also start their day with some form of physical activity: it is the method they use to wake up, to get their blood pumping and their mind alert and active. Getting up early and jumping into their day allows them to get into the office before others arrive. This gives them some time to settle down, gather their thoughts, and generate priority lists to organize and approach their day most efficiently.

One of the easiest ways successful entrepreneurs increase effectiveness is through programming. They live a schedule based on putting their responsibilities first and leisure activities second. Socializing is important and gives life.

Successful entrepreneurs recognize the value of being around people, not only for the human interaction and feelings of interconnectedness, but because being around others reduces stress and increases innovation. The most effective entrepreneurs schedule social time at the end of their day when work pressures are free.

When responsibilities are put first, this type of discipline helps successful entrepreneurs enjoy their free time without pesky responsibilities that went unfulfilled during the day.

To be effective, successful entrepreneurs appreciate the importance of sleep. The more they sleep, the sharper, more emotionally available and mentally sharp they tend to be. Lack of sleep creates an increase in emotional reactivity and a decrease in frustration tolerance, contributing to another night of poor sleep. It's a horrible cycle. If poor sleep patterns are not managed, effectiveness and success become impossible.

Simplicity is the secret weapon that successful entrepreneurs use to increase their effectiveness. They live almost obsessively by simple but practical routines. Creating simple routines helps them avoid taking on workloads that are beyond what they can reasonably handle.

They are more productive when they are not too overwhelmed by stress. Therefore, they set protective and firm boundaries around themselves and their time, understanding that even superheroes need a day off.

One of the easiest ways to increase effectiveness is to develop the habit of journaling. The most effective entrepreneurs put pen to paper and write down what is important to them, the things that were good and bad during their day, and ideas about how they can improve. They write lists and goals, express their gratitude, and sometimes write simply to express their frustrations.

Journaling calms emotions caused by stress or conflict, and provides a much-needed disconnection from the daily routine of talking, emailing, and other distractions resulting from electronic devices that never allow us to completely disconnect. Successful entrepreneurs value engaging in an active dialogue with their inner critic as it helps them transmute this negative voice into a positive coaching voice that is all about overcoming the odds. Entrepreneurs are most effective when they design strategies to overcome a challenge.

As important as routine is, successful entrepreneurs also understand how imperative it is that they be flexible enough to pivot on demand in response to unforeseen or changing circumstances. Being flexible enough to change direction greatly increases your chances of success, and also enhances your own learning, growth, and education.

The most effective entrepreneurs see boredom as the great killer of success, so they make sure they are never bored. They happily spend endless hours working and doing what they love. They have become accustomed to being open and curious about everything in life and in their field of work. This curiosity keeps them asking questions and generating ideas about what their next steps will be. Because they choose to remain open and curious, it is impossible to exhaust their creative reservoirs. Curiosity is just another aspect that contributes to its effectiveness.