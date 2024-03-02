The connection between form and substance, the end and the means

The form of the message is as valuable as the content of what it expresses or does. The substance is what is said (the theme). The form is how you say it (the structure).

The background is what you want to express, the idea from which you start, the content of the thought. lto Form is the way of managing the resources of language, to give body to what you want to convey. The background must be supported by the well-conceived and constructed message, conceptually and grammatically.

The discursive forms of the text are those that a writer chooses to organize a speech (oral or written). Basically, there are four: narration, description, argument and exposition..

The term ‘background’ is often used as an expression of the ‘essence’, that which underlies and survives external contingencies, the ‘immutable’, whose existence is presupposed, but is not seen.

The substance and form are necessary for strategic and successful communication, but success depends on how it is presented and that is why it is said that the form is the substance. A famous phrase in communication is the one coined by McLuhan, “the medium is the message.” The way a message is presented influences how it is perceived and can be extrapolated to another aspect of strategic communication: the graphic design and the visual proposal it contains.

Many times the form is the substance. If the shape is incorrect and projects noise or visual clutter, the background is likely to have less impact. In the field of communication it is more important than what, how and why. In non-verbal language, how makes something feel. “Sensations are decisive in communicating successfully and connecting with the audience.”

New habits have appeared such as (video conferencing, webinars, digital/online events). A good design combines creativity with strategy and is capable of organizing information and giving it meaning.

The designs are related to the personality of the brand, they seek to reflect its essence, provide visual support to the text, connect with the audience and cause good impressions and feelings.

The design is a business card that influences the first impression. Both elements, the substance and the form, are necessary to communicate, but it is key to understand that success often depends on the form and that is why in many cases, the form is the substance.

It can be a highly valuable tactic if it incorporates its components (achievements, avatars, levels, rankings, points), mechanics (challenges, competitions, cooperation, feedback and rewards), and dynamics (limitations, emotions, narrative, progress, relationships). You can establish a different relationship with the brand, which allows you to discover insights and behaviors of audiences, amplify the message and improve its visibility.

If we also add a creative and strategic communication component, we will have a formula for guaranteed success to increase visibility and achieve virality and increase the recognition of the company and the achievement of objectives.

In an environment marked by infoxication, only different and creative messages allow us to reach more people and create a brand experience that connects with the public. If we also add strategy, we will be working to achieve better results.

Outstanding companies are those that demonstrate their commitments with actions and are capable of communicating their actions in a timely manner and without opportunism, because “what is not communicated does not exist” and “what is bad communicates itself.”

Organizations that transcend the pursuit of business objectives and add to the equation knowing why and why they do what they do, tend to stand out and be better valued.

Every purpose must connect with oneself and answer the question why, why?

This way we can contrast it with the external vision of our audiences, with their expectations and needs. In fact, the best purposes are those that reflect our feelings and drivers as an organization, and incorporate perceptions and insights external.

Social listening through the digital ecosystem and its different channels (Twitter is a great tool), interactions and dialogues with the audience (surveys, focus groups, interviews and even through events and/or activities), studies and

research on new trends and behavioral patterns.

Connecting with the audience and achieving results through calls to action is not a simple task and requires time and dedication, but when you have a purpose as an organization, you have understood what the audience is interested in and you have the will to do so. By putting yourself in their shoes, it is more feasible to achieve it, and when it is achieved, the impact is much greater.

Currently, new political leaders are emerging who aim for change. Before, the messages appealed to the division between the people and the anti-people, between patriots and those who sell their country, or between the popular and the elitist. Pure phraseology that said nothing. Now the new leadership directs them to confront the new with the old, politics versus antipolitics, change versus the status quo.

Those who today define themselves as anarcho-capitalist unrestrictedly support the honest private ownership of the means of production and the freedom to manage them, without the coercive interference of the State or non-State parties. For them, the State is a violent criminal organization that benefits from taxes.

What will officials think if their boss tells them that they serve a criminal organization?

An anarchist view of capitalism, believes that private initiative solves society’s problems. However, no country on the planet destroyed the State to try its luck along unexplored paths. Furthermore, an anarchist should not aspire to hold positions in the State.

Bad practices are bad, no matter who practices them. Friendly journalism previously received advertising guidelines, but the same did not happen with independent journalism.

Not everything is solved with money. No one reaches the presidency of the Nation without minimally accepting the precepts of politics. This warning comes in response to the nonsense that the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has just committed, who accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza like the Holocaust. Nothing is comparable to the Holocaust, nor similar to Nazism.

Getulio Vargas said a phrase full of political pragmatism: “No one is a friend enough not to end up being an enemy, and no one is an enemy enough not to end up being a friend.” The phrase is applicable not only to politics.

The forms are as important as the content in democratic life. Theorists in political science maintain that democracy, as a modern political system, is a way of living that is only viable if it is based on values ​​such as freedom, equality, justice, tolerance, pluralism and participation. Good manners and freedom are indivisible. Adding aggressive terms to speech is in bad taste. Aggressive words can end in violent actions. You have to think everything you say, but not say everything you think.

The maxim attributed to Machiavelli, “the end justifies the means,” is nothing more than a crude simplification of his thought and philosophy. Machiavelli was a defender of democracy and what some saw in his writings as ideas and tools that gave support to tyrants were actually calls for attention to unmask them in front of society. His phrase “educate the prince” actually aimed to “educate the people.”

He has been accused of being the precursor of political and moral perversion. He ignored his status as a humanist, formed based on the conscientious reading of classical authors. He maintained that they had to be taken as a starting point for teaching and explaining politics.

Machiavelli warned about democratic crises, and attributed them to sectarianism and deep inequalities that did nothing but destroy trust. They were made five centuries ago, but they look like they were made today. He was a thinker who stressed that part of the blame for authoritarianism lies with the people themselves, who see these leaders as saviors..

The thesis repeated for years that Machiavelli was a supporter of the dictatorship collapses just by reading his work, which reflects him as a republican. He had the courage to speak, in his time, about issues such as virtue, fortune, the common good and war, as well as respect for justice and that a democracy was much better than an authoritarian government.

On the fourth centenary of his birth, a plaque was placed in front of his house: “To Niccolò Machiavelli. “He who inspired and advocated the liberation of Italy, writing his immortal works on the art of maintaining and defending the homeland with national troops.”

The dwelling of San’t Andrea in Percussina is a tourist attraction that keeps alive its spirit, the great misunderstood of political history that wrote that the ““The true way to reach paradise is to learn the way to hell to avoid it.”

We can assume a relationship between End and Background connected with the essence of purposes and Means and Forms as the method by which good purposes can be realized.