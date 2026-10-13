The Chilean Tasky adds ECR Group as a strategic partner and reaches a valuation of US$5 million

Chilean startup Tasky, which connects university students with flexible jobs paid by the hour, closed an investment round with ECR Group as a strategic partner. The company did not reveal the amount injected, but according to its CEO and co-founder, Alan Guiloff, the operation left the company with a valuation of US$5 million. The funds will be used to accelerate expansion outside Santiago and open new lines of business.

Alan Guiloff and his brother Eitan Guiloff, engineering students at the Adolfo Ibáñez University, founded Tasky in 2024 when they saw that their classmates were unable to balance work and study. The idea began with two WhatsApp groups where they offered and requested services, and the growth led them to formalize the platform.

That same year, Tasky won the Chilean edition of Red Bull Basement and represented the country in the international final in Tokyo, where it was highlighted as the most scalable startup among 40 finalists.

A model that already generates income for its students

Tasky’s business is direct: it sells hours of university work to companies and charges a commission for each task brokered. Today it operates with more than 80 firms in retail, mass consumption, events and last mile, and also serves individuals who need freight, furniture assembly or transfers.

According to the company, the platform has more than 30,000 registered university students, with 120 new registrations daily, intermediated 20,000 tasks and generated more than $500 million in income for the students who completed them. Each user also builds a profile with evaluations and verifiable history that works as a cover letter when seeking formal employment.

The partner chosen for this round is not a traditional venture capital fund. ECR Group is a Chilean group with more than 40 years in the market, present from Arica to Punta Arenas and with operations in more than 2,500 points of sale in the retail, financial, communications and productive sectors.

“We seek to consolidate our operation at a national level, relying on the client network of our new partner,” Alan Guiloff explained to Diario Financiero. The stated financial goal is to break even before the end of the year.

Professional internships and “first hit”: two new verticals

In parallel with the national expansion, Tasky is advancing alliances with universities so that the institutions themselves manage job opportunities for their students from the platform, in line with the Open I program that it already launched together with the Adolfo Ibáñez University.

The startup also reinforces two verticals that it added to its original offer: professional internships and “first hit”, a service aimed at recent graduates that seeks to close the cycle from the first year of university to the first formal job. The bet converts Tasky from a marketplace for specific tasks to a university lifecycle platform.

“The idea is to accompany the university student throughout their entire training journey, not only in specific assignments,” explained the CEO. With Google as a supporting accelerator and ECR Group as a distribution anchor, the company seeks to scale its proposal throughout Chile before closing the year.