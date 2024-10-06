The challenge of betting on creativity to cement reputational capital

To build and protect reputational capital, creativity is no longer a simple pillar. Today it is the engine and the heart that drives every decision, every strategy and every action.

Corporate reputation is not just an abstract concept, it is the currency with which companies navigate today’s world. Therefore, a solid reputation is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

Companies with a strong reputation outperform their competitors in every aspect: market value, customer loyalty, revenue growth… the list goes on. Because? Because reputation is the anchor that provides stability in a sea of ​​constant change.

In a world saturated with information, rModern corporate reputation is built on authenticity and trust. Consumers, investors and employees look for companies with strong values ​​and a clear purpose. They want to believe in something and connect with something real.

A solid reputation attracts talent (the best professionals want to work for companies with similar values ​​and a positive image), loyalty (trust generates loyalty, and loyalty translates into sustainable growth) and also opportunities (because it opens doors to strategic collaborations and key investments).

It is crucial to remember that corporate reputation is not something that can be completely controlled but is built through the experiences and perceptions of different audiences. It is a kind of trickle: every interaction, every message and every action contributes to that image that is projected to the world.

In the digital age, reputation management becomes even more complex because social media amplifies both criticism and praise and information (or misinformation) spreads at the speed of light.

It is this complexity that means that corporate reputation is no longer the sole responsibility of the communications area. Now, it must be integrated into the company’s DNA, permeating every area, from customer service to social responsibility. The companies that prosper today are those that understand that reputation is a strategic asset that must be cared for, managed and nurtured by everyone and over time. Therefore, building a solid reputation requires a strategic and proactive approach.



Reputation used to be a static concept, built on innovation and the perception of quality. In a hyperconnected world driven by the speed of information, building a solid image requires a dynamic and multifaceted approach and that is why we refer to “Reputational Capital”.

Reputational Capital is a strategic asset that is built with actions, communicated with intelligence and is measured through the perception of all stakeholders. It is no longer just about what a company does or says, but also about how it impacts its environment and what others say about it.

In order to build and protect Reputational Capital, it is important to note that creativity is no longer a simple pillar and that it must be the engine and the heart that drives each decision, each strategy and each action.

In a world characterized by rapid technological advancement, it is vital to foster creativity at different levels because all organizations – including government, business and NGOs – require innovative approaches to address changing needs and scenarios. This may involve the creation of new services or products or even encouraging us to reformulate our most deeply held ideas.

But how to build and protect reputational capital in practice? Through the exhaustive and sustained analysis of four key dimensions: action, communication, analysis of the complex information ecosystem that surrounds the company and analysis of stakeholders.

This critical, curious and creative look at the process involved in building Reputational Capital allows us to anticipate possible crises and capitalize on emerging opportunities, design communication strategies tailored to the needs of each client and build solid and lasting relationships with all stakeholders. stakeholders.

Finally, we have to be aware that creating and managing a company’s Reputational Capital is not a linear process, but rather a continuous cycle of analysis, action and adaptation. In a constantly changing world, the only constant is the need to encourage ourselves to nurture creativity in order to build a solid reputation that generates trust and value in the long term.