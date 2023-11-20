The best sectors to undertake in 2024

The year 2024 is presented as a year full of opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and changed consumer habits and needs. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the trends and sectors that offer the greatest potential for growth and profitability.

The technology sector is one of the most dynamic and innovative in the world. According to Statista, the global software market is expected to reach $738 billion by 2024, growing at 10.5% annually. Within this sector, the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data, internet of things, and virtual and augmented reality stand out.

The renewable energy sector is one of the most important for sustainable development and the fight against climate change.

According to the International Energy Agency, installed renewable energy capacity is expected to increase by 50% by 2024, an increase of 1,200 gigawatts. Within this sector, the areas of solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass and geothermal energy stand out.

The health and well-being sector is one of the most resilient and with the greatest demand from the population. According to the World Health Organization, global health spending is expected to reach $11.3 trillion in 2024, growing at 5.4% annually.

Within this sector, the areas of telemedicine, mental health, biotechnology, personalized medicine and medical devices stand out.

Some of the most disruptive and successful startups in this sector are: Everyset, a platform that allows employee management for film and television productions; Roche, Novartis, two pharmaceutical giants that invest in research and development; and GameOn, a company that partners with large sports, media and entertainment companies to launch NFT-based games.

The tourism sector is one of the most affected by the pandemic, but also one of the most expected to recover in the coming years.

According to the World Tourism Organization, the number of international tourists is expected to recover to pre-crisis levels in 2024, with annual growth of 4.4%. Within this sector, the areas of rural tourism, ecotourism, cultural tourism and adventure tourism stand out.

Some of the most innovative companies committed to sustainable tourism is Airbnb, a platform that offers unique accommodations and local experiences.

The educational sector is one of those that has been transformed the most with digitalization and the pandemic. According to Statista, the global online education market is expected to reach $319 billion by 2024, growing at 16.3% annually. Within this sector, the areas of online courses, educational platforms, certifications and accreditations, and gamification stand out.

The mobility sector is one of those that has evolved the most in recent years, thanks to technological innovation and environmental awareness.

According to Statista, the global shared mobility market is expected to reach $138 billion by 2024, growing at 19.9% ​​annually. Within this sector, the areas of public transport, electric bicycles and scooters, shared cars and taxis and vehicles with drivers stand out.

The electronic commerce sector is one of the sectors that has grown the most and has consolidated in recent years, due to the change in consumer habits and the ease of access to the Internet. According to Statista, the global e-commerce market is expected to reach $6.4 trillion by 2024, growing at 11.1% annually. Within this sector, the areas of fashion, food, beauty, home and electronics stand out.

These are some of the best sectors to undertake in 2024, which offer great business and innovation opportunities. However, they are not the only ones, and there are many other sectors that can also be interesting and profitable for entrepreneurs. The important thing is to have a good idea, a business plan, a marketing strategy, a work team and adequate financing. If you have all this, do not hesitate to jump into the world of entrepreneurship and make your dream come true.