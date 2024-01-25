The 4 best hiking and climbing excursions near Barcelona

Barcelona is a one of the Mediterranean cities that attracts the most visitors from all over the world, and it has no shortage of charms.

Caressed by the sea breeze and with the bustle of a modern and cosmopolitan European city, Barcelona has a cultural, recreational and tourist offer that can fill a vacation of several days without problems.

That said, one of its not so well-known facets is that of nature. Beyond the beaches, Barcelona is surrounded by mountains and natural landscapes that have been preserved to delight lovers of nature and the outdoors with many possibilities for walking, hiking or even climbing. We’re talking about incredible day hikes, varied landscapes, coastal routes and even marked trails to do as a family.

If you like sports, photography or just nature and the outdoors, keep reading!

El Garraf is a mountain range south of Barcelona, ​​right next to the coast. It is also a protected natural park, with Mediterranean fauna and flora. From the city center, it can be reached in about twenty minutes by train or bus.

In this mountain range, In addition to perfect trails for mountain bikes, there are some interesting peaks that will give you a panoramic view of the entire area, such as La Morella, Cal Ganxo, Turó del Fanxo or Puig Agulles. Get ready to see rocky cliffs in contrast with the blue of the sea.

As for the hikes, they are generally not of high difficulty. You can start some routes in Sitges, which is a beautiful coastal town that you can also reach by train, or in Castelldefels, whose beaches can be the perfect place to rest after a day of hiking.

Montserrat is a classic among the most photogenic places near Barcelona, ​​as well as a place of religious pilgrimage, as it has a monastery and church at the top – accessible by car, train or cable car.

Having said that, Montserrat is undoubtedly the most emblematic mountain range in Catalonia. It will surprise you both from afar and up close. The word, of Catalan origin, means ‘toothed mountain’, and its rocky, towering peaks attract thousands of tourists, hikers and climbers. Some of their climbing proposals are of medium or high difficulty, although you can rent the equipment or even join an expedition with experts, usually on weekends.

As we said, there is a monastery at the top that is worth visiting, but you will also want to stop by and try any of the routes around Montserrat to find the best views around. Montserrat has many marked trails and paths, ranging from easy to very difficult. Some of those trails are wide and well paved, so you will see families with children there. The easiest route is from the monastery to Degotalls, but they all have signs you can follow.

Collserola is a beautiful mountain range and natural park that covers 20,000 hectares of evergreen pine and oak forest and is considered, as part of Barcelona, ​​one of the largest urban parks in the world. On this list, it is the closest location to the city center, and a must-see visit whether you want to play sports or just want to go for the views.

Most hiking trails start right where public transportation stops, and a short ride from anywhere in the city. Its many routes are a relaxing escape from the thriving city: don’t miss the trail from Barcelona to Sant Cugat (GR6), or Vallvidrera to La Floresta, which includes a stop at a reservoir. Bicycle lovers will want to explore the Carretera de les Aigües, only 10 kilometers long.

You can also pass through Tibidabo, surrounding a small amusement park located here. In many places, even along the road that winds through the mountain, you will find spaces with benches and picnic areas with some of the best views of the city. A tip: try to visit one of these places at sunset to take a postcard photo.El Montseny

Finally, and at a distance of about an hour from Barcelona, ​​the Montseny Natural Park is a green and wooded region with a unique charm at any time of the year. Accessible by train, bus or car, Montseny has dozens of routes and is one of the favorite natural destinations for families.

This area has a place for climbers, with options such as Turó de l’Home, but also cyclists, with routes whose elevation ranges around 450 meters. On a cultural level, Montseny has educational proposals, such as the visitor center, and a route of Romanesque churches and chapels. There are camping places and others where you can taste local food for very little.

If you are looking for a quiet and quiet place, with fewer visitors than other of the options mentioned, Montseny may be ideal. Its forests are wonderful in both spring and autumn, and its small picturesque towns will invite you to embrace a slow, stress-free lifestyle.

Nature and the outdoors perfectly complement everything that a big city like Barcelona can offer, with places accessible very cheaply by public transport and just a few minutes from the center. A getaway or day trip can be an ideal break, whether you are traveling alone, with family or friends. In addition to taking some of the best photographs of your trip, you will enjoy a healthy activity, in the purest Mediterranean lifestyle.