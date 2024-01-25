La Nave receives 43 startups from Spain and Latin America

La Nave, the Madrid City Council’s innovation center, kicks off in 2024 with 43 new startups that are already participating in two of its most emblematic programs: the Acceleration Program and the Softlanding Europe Program.

The program of La Nave startup acceleration has kicked off with a day attended by members of the teams of the 30 Spanish startups selected for this new call.

Virginia Blanco, Director of Innovation of the Madrid City Council, has welcomed the entrepreneurs “to the most iconic innovation space not only in the city council but probably also in the city of Madrid” and has highlighted that “They can count on the support of the General Directorate of Innovation and the La Nave team for everything they need in relation to the development and growth of their projects.”

The entrepreneurs of This sixth edition comes from Ávila, Tenerife, Vigo, Zaragoza and, of course, Madrid, and they have already been able to see what awaits them over the next six months, because after the opening and networking session, they have started with the first training, in which the importance of experimentation in the innovation process has been emphasized to validate the hypotheses of their businesses.

The ship too has been building bridges with Latin America for years with the aim of extending its innovation support services beyond our borders and facilitating the attraction of companies and talent to Spain.

Ángel Niño, delegate of the innovation and entrepreneurship area of ​​the Madrid City Council, did not want to miss the first online session of the program that structures the La Nave ecosystem in Latin American countries: Softlading Europe.

Niño has invited the 13 entrepreneurs from Peru, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina who participate in this fourth edition to “take advantage of the experience accumulated by the La Nave team and let them help you” and has wished that “they will soon be able to land in Madrid”because once the program’s online mentoring process ends, participating startups that want to make the leap to Europe have the possibility of using La Nave’s office spaces, receiving advice on visa processing and all the necessary help to the growth and consolidation of the project in Spain.

Spanish startups selected in the 6th edition of the La Nave Acceleration Program

aCard Business, CHV, Distripha, Dormus Coach, Drive2Park, Ecohuellas, EDJ , Product Hackers School, Qoomet, Recarga&Sigue, Singularis VR, Stone161, Taylor, Ualoh and Uncovercity.

Latin American startups participating in the 4th edition of La Nave’s Softlanding Europe Program AkademiApp, Carbon Neutral+, Content Group, Coruja, Ebizu, eBombo, Growtop, Lobots, Oxcem, Reactor, Standers DPIE, Teleker and Valopes.