Synthera AI receives boost from AWS to expand its financial technology

The Colombian startup Synthera AI, founded by Mariana Barona (CEO) and Lukas Schreiner (CTO), was selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its global Generative AI Accelerator program, accessing an investment of US $1 million in infrastructure credits along with technical and business mentoring.

The program also seeks to strengthen the development of new applications based on generative AI within a global investment of US $230 million. Synthera is one of the 40 startups selected worldwide, highlighting its focus on artificial intelligence applied to financial markets.

Synthera: Artificial intelligence to transform markets

The startup aims to democratize access to advanced quantitative analysis tools, provide more accurate solutions, and promote long-term data-informed decision making.

To understand the structure of market behavior, Synthera AI creates generative models that can analyze historical data on performance, currencies, and commodities. Its technology makes it possible to anticipate complex movements, detect non-linear correlations and predict high-impact events, which is a fundamental benefit for investors and financial analysts.

With the help of AWS, you will have the possibility of increasing your computational capacity, streamlining your model training processes and strengthening your presence internationally, establishing yourself as a benchmark in technological innovation in the fintech field.

AWS reinforces its commitment to Synthera AI

During the AWS Summit Bogotá, Amazon Web Services reaffirmed its commitment to regional innovation by announcing an investment in Synthera AI within its global Generative AI Accelerator program.

The collaboration not only drives the growth of the Colombian startup, but also strengthens the artificial intelligence ecosystem in Latin America. Synthera’s participation positions it as a benchmark in financial technology and consolidates Colombia as a strategic point for the development of solutions based on AI and cloud services.