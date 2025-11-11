Latin America leads global growth in cyber incidents

Latin American organizations face an average of 2,803 weekly attackswell above the global average of 1984reveals the Report “Cybersecurity, enabler of trust and competitiveness”, published by Endeavor Data Unit and Incode.

Latin America recorded a 25% increase in reported cyber incidents between 2014 and 2023, positioning it as the fastest growing region globally. He 68% of companies identify the phishing and social engineering as its main threats, above ransomware (54%) and data breaches (38%). The average cost of a breach in the region amounts to USD $3.81 million.

“Cyber ​​threats are growing faster in LATAM than in any other region. Although most organizations consider themselves prepared to confront them, our report reveals an important gap and demonstrates why readiness must be understood as an ongoing process, not a static state. By prioritizing cyber resilience—not as an obstacle, but as a driver of proprietary data protection, proactive trust, and competitive growth—Latin American scaleups and organizations can ensure their continuity in an increasingly volatile environment.” said Vincent Speranza, Managing Director of Endeavor Mexico.

Although he 65% of organizations in LATAM declares itself “well or very well prepared” against threats, the data reveal a structural gap between perception and reality. Only the 17% carry out formal evaluations on a monthly or continuous basisand a 10% have never carried out a review of their cybersecurity strategy.

Added to this is that the 36% recognize that their investment in cybersecurity is insufficientin a context where the region faces a deficit of more than 300,000 specialized professionalswhich limits its response and prevention capacity.

This mismatch between confidence and technical capacity translates into a hidden cyber risk. Although only the 17% of organizations in LATAM reports suffering attacks daily (in Mexico, 25% of corporations and 11% of startups), the evidence suggests that the real frequency is much higher. Most incidents go unnoticed or are not formally recorded, indicating a profound underestimation of risk and a culture still reactive to threats.

The shift in focus is already underway. Today, eight out of ten organizations (80%) in LATAM they invest in cybersecurity mainly to protect sensitive dataunderstanding that in the era of artificial intelligence the quality and security of information are a structural advantage.

Furthermore, in Mexico, and54% of corporates already use AI for automated detection and response, almost double that of startups (31%)reflecting notable progress in technological adoption. However, Only 5% of organizations consider that AI can generate more risks than benefits in terms of cybersecuritya figure that likely underestimates the emerging challenges associated with its offensive use

He 58% of Mexican companies affirm that clients or suppliers already demand proof of their level of digital security, and consumers respond along the same lines: 75% I would not buy from companies that I perceive as unsafe. The rewards are clear: the most resilient companies generate up to 50% more return for its shareholdersand countries that reduce their reported incidents could increase their GDP per capita by 1.5% in the next decade.

Among the strategic recommendations, the report highlights the need to develop specialized talent, in the face of a shortage of more than 300 thousand cybersecurity professionals (ISC2, 2024), promote regional cooperation to transform vulnerabilities into competitive advantage, promote solid regulatory frameworks that encourage investment in R&D and strengthen Incident Response Centers and ISACs to share intelligence and increase collective defense.

In conclusion, the panorama in Latin America shows a unique duality: high risk, but also high potential. Far from being a paralyzing threat, this environment of constant exposure functions as a crucible that is forging stronger capabilitiesdriving innovation, collaboration and accelerated learning. In a region where threats grow at the same pace as digital transformation, the trust and cyber resilience emerge not only as defense mechanisms, but as strategic levers of economic growth and global competitiveness.