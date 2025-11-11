This shared mobility startup makes 65,000 weekly trips and reduces travel times in LATAM by up to 30%

Wawa, a shared mobility platform focused on corporate transportation, is transforming the daily transportation of more than 150,000 users in Venezuela, Colombia and Guatemala through route optimization technology and a focus on safety.

The startup has completed more than three million accumulated transfers and currently manages 65,000 weekly trips in more than 18 cities in the region. Its optimization algorithm reduces travel times by up to 30% and removes approximately 12 cars from the streets for each operational unit per day.

Wawa and its solution for corporate mobility

Shared mobility is the business model that allows Wawa to connect workers through optimized routes. The platform goes beyond basic transportation by integrating three specialized interfaces that streamline operations.

Drivers use dedicated tools for route navigation and real-time updates. Individual users access personalized booking and tracking features. B2B clients, for their part, have personalized panels for analysis, fleet management and integration with the optimization algorithm.

This tripartite design has allowed Wawa to collaborate with leading companies in different industries seeking to improve transportation logistics for their employees.

Financial results and recognitions

The company was recognized as one of Forbes Colombia’s Top 100 Startups in 2024 and was included in the Endeavor ScaleUp program. Additionally, it achieved positive cash flow in Colombia and Venezuela, markets that generate more than US $990,000 in annual revenue, representing 17% of the company’s total US $6.93 million annualized revenue rate.

The startup maintains gross margins of 25.91% and operates within a replicable model adapted to the urban mobility market in Latin America.

CEO and co-founder Juan José Pocaterra noted: “Wawa addresses real challenges in everyday mobility by combining technology with human needs, helping to foster safer communities, reduce environmental pressure and support economic participation, particularly for underrepresented groups in LATAM.”

Pocaterra will bring Latin American innovation to the Web Summit Lisbon 2025

Web Summit Lisbon 2025 will feature Wawa CEO and co-founder Juan José Pocaterra as keynote speaker. The premier event will bring together more than 70,000 attendees from the tech, business and media sectors.

Pocaterra will present the talk “Conquering the Workforce Through Its Commute”, where he will explore the role of mobility in productivity and workplace well-being. In a forum focused on AI and traditionally dominated by Western companies, Pocaterra will position Latin American innovation and social equity as central axes.

Your participation represents an opportunity to stand out to investors, media and entrepreneurs seeking diversity and innovation in emerging markets. In addition, it seeks to establish transregional collaborations that promote the tech ecosystem of Latin America.