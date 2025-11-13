MiChamba raises US$2.25 million pre-seed round to expand to the US

The Mexican startup MiChamba, specialized in turning WhatsApp into a business management platform, has raised a pre-seed round of $2.25 million, led by Wollef, a venture capital firm recognized in Latin America for its focus on technology companies.

This milestone marks a before and after for MiChamba, which just one year after its founding in 2024, demonstrates notable scalable potential. Companies such as Pemex, Hilton and Repsol have already adopted its solution, validating its operational impact.

MiChamba promotes the use of WhatsApp with AI for companies in Latin America

Founded by Ricardo Flores, Humberto Bravo and Gilberto López, MiChamba capitalizes on the everyday use of WhatsApp in Latin America to turn it into a traceable and measurable business tool. Its integration of artificial intelligence, MarIA, allows companies to have a virtual agent that tracks tasks and processes directly from the app.

MiChamba, therefore, focused on front-line teams: those who execute key tasks in the field or in direct contact with clients, in sectors such as construction, hospitality and logistics. This is because, from a strategic perspective, these workers do not require training in new applications, since WhatsApp is part of their daily routine and is their main work communication channel.

“If the operation lives on WhatsApp, management must also live there,” declared Ricardo Flores, co-founder and CEO of MiChamba. (Corporate Moment, 2025).

What’s coming for MiChamba

The investment will allow it to accelerate the development of its platform and enhance MarIA, its artificial intelligence, consolidating its presence in logistics operations and perfecting communication flows and monitoring of internal processes.

In addition, the investment opens the possibility of expanding into new markets, such as the United States, where the use of WhatsApp continues to rise, as does the Spanish-speaking community. And although MiChamba has language options, that cultural familiarity with the platform makes it even easier to enter this new target market.