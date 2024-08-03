Startup Escala receives USD 12M investment

Escala, the startup founded by entrepreneur Andrés Moreno, also creator of Open English, offers a marketing and sales platform for SMEs, designed to digitalize and optimize customer acquisition and loyalty processes.

Escala, an all-in-one CRM platform for SMEs that combines marketing and sales tools with personalized strategic support, was created in an effort to accelerate business in the digital age.

According to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), only 20% of SMEs in Latin America use digital tools in their business processes. This lack of digitalization significantly slows down the scalability and profitability of businesses; therefore, the company aims to transform these figures by simplifying the adoption of proven technologies and methodologies to boost the progress of companies in the region.

In this context, Escala announced the completion of a $12 million investment round co-led, in this last stage, by IGNIA and Alaya Capital with the participation of High Alpha among other important investors.

This significant capital injection will allow the startup to further strengthen its functionalities, including advanced integration with WhatsApp and Artificial Intelligence, and expand its team of experts dedicated to boosting its clients’ sales results.

According to Alfonso Santiago, CEO of Escala, “This investment will allow us to continue innovating on our platform and meet the growing needs of businesses in the region. Our goal is to continue improving the customer experience and provide SMEs with the tools they need to manage and grow their businesses efficiently.”.

With a growth in the country of 41.8% from 2022 to 2023, the American company plans to continue positioning itself in the Hispanic market in Latin America and the United States.